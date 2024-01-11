Photo courtesy of Manitowoc The MR 229 is the first Potain luffing jib crane to feature Manitowoc’s Crane Control System (CCS), helping to get work done faster and more accurately. With CCS, it takes just 15 minutes to configure the crane, calibrate sensors for crane movement, and set the trolley limit switch and jib length, according to the manufacturer.

Radius Group, a UK crane rental company and Potain partner since 2008, recently erected the world's first Potain MR 229 luffing jib crane.

This milestone deployment occurred on a project for housing association L&Q Group, featuring 476 new homes on the Greenwich Peninsula in London.

Radius Group had already selected four MR 225 A cranes for the project based on the maximum capacity requirement of 2.4 tons at full reach but increasing efficiency pressures led the company to swap one of the MR 225 A cranes for an MR 229 as soon as it became available.

The MR 229 is the first Potain luffing jib crane to feature Manitowoc's Crane Control System (CCS), helping to get work done faster and more accurately. With CCS, it takes just 15 minutes to configure the crane, calibrate sensors for crane movement, and set the trolley limit switch and jib length, the manufacturer said.

The MR 229 also is the first to include the new Potain CONNECT telematics system, which streamlines daily tasks, facilitates efficient fleet management, and optimizes service and maintenance.

Teddy Holt, operations director at Radius Group, said, "Innovation has always been critical to Radius Group, and this is an exciting milestone for us. Being the first lifting provider in the world to erect an MR 229 on a live construction site is another great example of having a strong focus on continuous improvement, making Radius a lifting industry leader."

The Potain MR 229 boasts a maximum capacity of 15.4 tons, jib lengths ranging from 98 to 180 ft. and an impressive 3 ton tip load at full reach. Another important feature for congested job sites is the short out of service radius, which is just 33 or 39 ft. depending on the jib length. The crane also provides the option of two brand-new high-performance hoist winches: the 75HPL35 and the 110HPL35.

For the Greenwich Peninsula project, it has been configured with a 164 ft. jib and 123 ft. height under hook and uses a 75HLP35 winch. The three MR 225 A cranes have been configured on fixing angles and with 131 ft. jibs.

Radius Group will be responsible for managing the cranes throughout the entire project lifecycle, including logistics, erection, operation and dismantling. A key advantage of the choice of cranes is that they will be able to erect and dismantle each other, saving money on mobile cranes. The cranes will remain in operation until Q4 2025, with the project set for completion in 2027.

Radius Group is partnered with NFT, the leading tower crane supplier in the industry, which provides a complete tower crane solution. Radius has access to the NFT fleet, which is permanently growing and counts now more than 3,000 tower cranes, with a range of modern trolley jib cranes from 196 tons to 3,527 tons and luffing jib cranes from 176 to 716 tons.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories