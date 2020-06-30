Worldwide Kenworth of South Carolina – Spartanburg is located at 295 Access Road in Spartanburg. The dealership is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Worldwide Kenworth of South Carolina recently opened a newly constructed 67,000 sq. ft. full-service dealership in Spartanburg to accommodate the market for Kenworth trucks and services in Upstate South Carolina.

Worldwide Kenworth of South Carolina – Spartanburg features 27 services bays and a large, well-stocked 20,000 sq. ft. parts department that includes a 3,000 sq. ft. visual parts display. The dealership's large parts inventory will help excellent parts availability.

The facility is on an 18-acre site strategically located near I-85, a major trucking route through the state that connects Atlanta to the southwest and Charlotte to the northeast.

According to Scott Blevins, Worldwide Equipment Inc., chief operating officer, Worldwide Kenworth South Carolina – Spartanburg will benefit truck operators and owner operators travelling through the area as well as local fleets that operate in the greater Spartanburg area.

"Spartanburg is an area known for its production of industrial products such as chemicals, textiles, tires, automobile supplies among others," said Blevins. "We look forward to the opportunity to provide service to fleets passing through the area as well as those that call Upstate South Carolina home."

Worldwide Kenworth of South Carolina – Spartanburg is located at 295 Access Road in Spartanburg. The dealership is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 864/814-7100.

Worldwide Equipment operates 15 Kenworth dealerships in Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The dealer currently employs more than 1,000 employees, including some of the most extensively trained service technicians in the industry, according to the company.

