The new XL side dump truck trailer offers a reliable dump solution on the job. The side dump is available in 2- (SD2-37) and 3-axle (SD3-37) designs.

There are great financing offers with this trailer, including:

2-year structural warranty

Option to lease and lease to own

In stock units with lease options starting at $1,200/month

With safety at the forefront, the side dump features easy-to-use tub hooks on each side of the trailer. When one side is disengaged, the other side is automatically engaged, ensuring the tub is always secure. The electric mesh tarp system also prevents the tub from dumping if it is covered.

The side dump is equipped with a large tub. The SD2-37 offers a capacity at 23 cu. yds. water level and 33 cu. yds. strike-off. Operators also are able to haul additional material with a durable tub manufactured out of 1/4-inch AR450 steel. The crack-resistant design is ready to be put to work with your next aggregate job.

For more information, call 877/884-1097 or visit www.xlspecializedtrailer.com/.

