The 5-3-1 policy features full five-year structural coverage, full three-year paint coverage and full one-year coverage on parts and components.

XL Specialized Trailers has introduced a new warranty policy: the 5-3-1 policy features full five-year structural coverage, full three-year paint coverage and full one-year coverage on parts and components.

Full 5 Year Structural Coverage

The new warranty policy is an enhancement to the previous policy. XL Specialized Trailers are built with 100k flanges and 80k webs. The five-year structural warranty covers the trailer's structural beams as well as the pin connections between those beams and the crossmembers and outer rails of the load-bearing deck.

Full 3 Year Paint Coverage

XL Specialized Trailers' new paint warranty guarantees no peeling or delamination and cracking or checking of the paint for three years. XL's trailers are painted with a corrosion-resistant epoxy primer and urethane topcoat. The paint process is rigorously tested to meet strict adhesion and corrosion-resistant ASTM standards.

Full 1 Year Parts & Components Coverage

Trailer components are critical to a good user-experience. The full parts and component warranty covers axles, suspension, landing gear and all manufactured components as well as air, electrical and hydraulic components for one year.

"Our team is excited to introduce a new and improved warranty policy. It is a testament to the positive changes we have made at our company. Over the last two years, XL's empowered workforce has improved product quality and reduced warranty expense to the point we are extremely confident in offering this higher level of service and support through our warranty program," said Stuart Sleper, president and CEO of XL Specialized Trailers.

"We are aiming to provide customers greater peace of mind by backing our trailers with the best warranty in the industry. We are there for our customers through the entire order process including after the sale."

XL's new policy is effective on all units invoiced Jan. 1, 2021, and after and starts at the time of retail sale or six months after the trailer is completed.

For more information, visit www.xlspecializedtrailer.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories