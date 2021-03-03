XL Specialized Capital is available for all new 2020 model year or newer XL trailers sold in the United States.

XL Specialized Trailers is offering new financing for its trailer buyers with the XL Specialized Capital program. This program provides customers with a turnkey solution to get them hauling an XL trailer quickly and affordably, according to the company.

A simple finance option, XL Specialized Capital is available for all new 2020 model year or newer XL trailers sold in the United States. The introductory rate is 3.99 percent for 24 to 60 months with flexible payment terms.

XL Specialized Trailers sells through a complete distribution network. Trailer buyers can complete their XL Specialized Capital credit application with the help of their local participating dealership, effective immediately, or get pre-approved online.

The XL Specialized Capital program provides credit approval within hours and helpful customer service.

Additionally, a new 5-3-1 warranty policy was recently introduced by XL Specialized Trailers. This policy features full five-year structural coverage; full three-year paint coverage; and full one-year coverage on parts and components.

For more information, visit, www.xlspecializedtrailer.com/finance.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

