XL Specialized Trailers, a manufacturer of heavy haul and specialized trailers, introduced the XL Guardian 110 HDG trailer, a standardized construction trailer that is readily available at dealer locations.

Each aspect of this low-profile, hydraulic detachable gooseneck lowboy was designed with the user in mind, and it's made to simplify the process of hauling construction equipment.

"While we specialize in the customization of our trailers, the Guardian is an exciting new trailer for us, as it is a stock trailer that is ready to hit the road," said Tom Hiatt, director of sales at XL. "It's a competitive market, but our specifications, warranty and value on the Guardian are at the top. It will be a great fit in any lineup."

Built to last, users can be confident in the Guardian's longevity as they haul load after load. The Guardian trailer is 53 ft. long and has a capacity rating of 110,000 lbs. in 12 ft. concentrated.

The low-profile gooseneck design provides weight savings and versatility, allowing scrapers to load over the top. It features a relief cutout, giving truck fenders plenty of clearance, and two removable kingpin settings which add flexibility across various truck setups. On the neck, a rotating work light illuminates the area for added safety and visibility when loading.

The gooseneck uses hydraulics to detach for loading and unloading efficiently — and easily reconnects after. The main bed offers a 22-in. loaded deck height. Operators can adjust the height of the deck for diverse loads with a 5-position variable ride height in the neck and manual ride height in the rear.

The trailer's 26-ft.-long, 8-ft.-6-in.-wide main deck is constructed with a fully welded I-beam design, using 100K flanges and 80K webs, as well as upper-flange reinforcement. The rugged, raised apitong decking is built to last, while a toolbox located in the front provides a place to store chains and other materials.

Heavy-duty swing-out outriggers add 12 in. of deck width on each side for flexibility in the size of loads. The outriggers swing to the middle of the deck, making a strong double-outrigger point in the center of the deck, where it is needed most. A heavy-duty front pull-out outrigger eliminates the need to stow and carry loose outriggers.

In the rear of the main deck, the recessed cross-members make a bucket well. Combined with the open boom trough design in the wheel area, this design provides a solution for transporting excavators low and safe. With D-rings placed throughout the rear of the deck, securement is easier and more efficient than ever.

This trailer offers great versatility with its range of axle options. The Guardian is a 3-axle trailer that can be run by itself or with an added flip axle, a spreader bar and flip, a single-axle power booster or a hydraulic flip axle. XL's new bolt-on recessed hydraulic flip axle option houses the hydraulic cylinder, quickly flipping the axle without the need for a forklift. This allows for better loading clearance over the flip axle and easy swapping between flip axles and boosters.

The Guardian is backed with XL's full 5-year structural, 3-year paint and 1-year parts warranty. These units are now available at dealer locations across the United States.

For more information, visit www.xlspecializedtrailer.com.

