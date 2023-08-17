Shane Michelson

XL Specialized Trailers, a manufacturer of heavy haul and specialized trailers, announced the appointment of Shane Michelson as their new director of sales.

With an extensive background in engineering and sales within the heavy haul trailer industry, Michelson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth.

Michelson has been an integral part of the heavy haul trailer industry since 2012, showcasing a remarkable combination of engineering expertise and sales acumen, according to the company. He most recently held the position of district sales manager at Trail King Industries, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the sales distribution network and nurturing customer relationships. His efforts directly contributed to increased revenue and market share within his territory.

In his new role at XL Specialized Trailers, Michelson will lead the seasoned sales team in its ongoing journey of growth and success. His responsibilities encompass driving revenue results, formulating a robust growth strategy for the sales team and identifying untapped market channels and economic opportunities to enhance sales and market share.

Michelson's expertise lies in aligning engineering innovation with customer needs, a skill set that will complement XL's commitment to providing custom solutions, the company said.

"I'm truly excited to be part of XL Specialized Trailers and build upon the incredible momentum the company has gained in the heavy haul industry. The brand's exceptional culture and dedicated team present an exciting opportunity for further growth," Michelson said.

"In the dynamic heavy haul industry, where segment demands can change quickly, I am eager to leverage my expertise in product development and sales to strategically position XL for success."

Tom Hiatt, who previously held the position of director of sales at XL, has been promoted to the role of senior director of sales.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shane as XL's new director of sales. Shane's remarkable background in engineering and sales, coupled with his passion for driving growth, align perfectly with our commitment to excellence," said Hiatt. "As I transition to the role of senior director of sales, I am confident that Shane's leadership will propel our sales team and the company to new heights. Together, we look forward to an exciting journey of innovation, expansion and unwavering customer satisfaction."

