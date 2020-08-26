--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
XL Specialized Trailers XL 120 HDG 3+2 Trailer is Adaptable for Tall and Heavy Loads

Wed August 26, 2020 - National Edition
XL Specialized Trailers

The XL 120 HDG trailer features several different configuration options to haul equipment. This includes setting up with a 3+2 or 4+1.
The XL 120 HDG trailer features several different configuration options to haul equipment. This includes setting up with a 3+2 or 4+1.



XL Specialized Trailers has introduced the XL 120 hydraulic detachable gooseneck (HDG) 3+2 trailer. Boasting a 120,000 lbs. in 10 ft. concentrated capacity rating and a low 18-in. deck height, this new trailer is versatile and adaptable, allowing drivers to haul a wide range of construction equipment across the country.

The XL 120 HDG trailer features several different configuration options to haul equipment. This includes setting up with a 3+2 or 4+1. The power booster also can be removed to run three, four or five axles in a row. Additionally, a modular deck connection adds deck sections or swaps out deck designs and allows for shimming when needed. The trailer is 53 ft. long overall.

"The ability to adapt to the user's equipment makes this a very versatile unit for transportation," said Tom Hiatt, director of sales at XL Specialized Trailers. "The 18-inch loaded deck height on a 120 hydraulic lowboy is a major benefit for those moving taller equipment."

The 13-ft. low-profile hydraulic gooseneck has a swing clearance of 107 in. and 36-in. flip neck extension. The neck also offers a five-position ride height.

The 26-ft. long main deck offers a loaded deck height of only 18 in. with a ground clearance of 6 in., allowing the model to haul tall and heavy equipment. The main deck possesses seven bent d-rings along with 13 chain drops per side for worry-free transportation. The rear deck is 14 ft. long with a 41-in. loaded deck height.

The power booster on the XL 120 uses hydraulic pressure, accompanied by a nitrogen accumulator, to transfer weight from the trailer, while allowing the booster to be flexible for uneven terrain.

For more information, visit www.xlspecializedtrailer.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



