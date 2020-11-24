From Helicopters to Wind Turbines, XLG Delivers Oversize Loads

In March, XLG transported two Seahawk helicopters — which remain active military units — to storage by way of an XL 80 mechanical dull-width gooseneck (MFG) expandable trailer.

XLG Transportation of Clarksville, Ind., has been delivering oversize loads across the country since 2004. Starting out with one truck, XLG has steadily grown each year due to what it attributes to great relationships. That success has led it to purchasing several XL trailers for its lineup along the way.

"Since our company's origination, we've purchased more than 60 XL trailers," said Dave Conroy, OTR heavy haul oversized loads truck driver of XLG. "We enjoy working with XL Specialized Trailers because it allows us to work more efficiently due to the ease of operating and the dependability of their trailer units."

Serving the wind energy, aerospace, military and specialized manufacturing industries has led to some unique hauls along the way, including a NASA space pod and a few military Seahawk helicopters.

In March, XLG transported two of the Seahawk helicopters — which remain active military units — to storage by way of an XL 80 mechanical dull-width gooseneck (MFG) expandable trailer. Extending the XL 80 an additional 10 ft. allowed XLG to accommodate the helicopters on its main deck. This allowed XLG to successfully transfer the units from the Mayport Navy Base to the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Fla.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.