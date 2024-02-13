Photo courtesy of Yanmar Compact Equipment The TL100VS is a construction-grade machine suitable for the construction, utility and rental industries.

Yanmar Compact Equipment introduced the TL100VS compact track loader — the first machine in its new compact track loader line. The loader is designed specifically for the construction, utility and rental industries.

The TL100VS offers Yanmar reliability, productivity and intuitive features for enhanced efficiency and easy training for new operators, according to the manufacturer.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new TL100VS to Yanmar's lineup of reliable compact equipment," said Buck Storlie, product manager for Yanmar Compact Equipment. "The TL100VS is a perfect example of Yanmar's dedication to providing customers with a full line of compact equipment in North America. The TL100VS and the rest of the upcoming compact track loader line incorporate the qualities people have come to expect from Yanmar compact equipment — reliability, performance and quality in a compact package."

Performance

The TL100VS comes equipped with a 103.5 hp Tier IV Final Yanmar diesel engine and standard 41 gpm high flow to optimize performance capacity and efficiency on the job site. Paired with a 3,780-lb. standard operating capacity and 10,800-lb. tipping load, the TL100VS stands out for more than just its distinctive Yanmar Premium Red color.

Travel speeds up to 8 mph round out the performance-enhancing features while 4.4 psi ground pressure allows smooth performance on sensitive, unstable surfaces.

The new construction-grade loader features a torsion axle suspended undercarriage with a pivot link system at the rear axle. This linkage technology uses a spring load to reduce oscillation and stabilize the machine, helping to improve material retention and ride quality. Additionally, the TL100VS includes large line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps, transferring more flow and pressure directly to the attachment and reducing power loss.

The TL100VS improves operator experience with premium 360-degree visibility and a 7-in. color display for improved convenience on the job site. Operators can work longer days in comfort with a standard suspended seat and maximize safety with a removable roof hatch escape.

Efficiency

The TL100VS includes several optional efficiency-enhancing features to improve the operator experience and overall productivity. These include a load sensing system, work tool positioner, return-to-position technology, self-leveling, ride control and auto 2-speed capabilities. These intuitive features help improve productivity on the job site and level out the learning curve for new operators to expedite the training process.

The TL100VS' load-sensing system offers both improved efficiency and fuel savings. The system regulates the 41-pgm hydraulic pump, so it only produces what's necessary to complete the work rather than using maximum flow all the time.

The work tool positioner allows operators to create a preset for the angle of the attachment based on the task at hand, allowing return to position at the push of a button. Similarly, return-to-position technology complements the work tool positioner by allowing operators to set a designated height for the loader arms. The work tool positioner and return-to-position features can be paired together or used independently to adjust to the needs of the job site.

Operators can move material more quickly with less loss with the TL100VS self-leveling and ride control features. The self-leveling technology uses dual-direction capabilities to automatically level the load both while raising the loader arms and — unlike many other CTLs — while lowering them. Speed-sensitive ride control offers operators the convenience of enhanced material retention at higher speeds without needing to actively switch the feature off while switching to more slow-moving applications, such as grading.

As the compact track loader starts moving above a certain speed, the ride control automatically activates to enhance suspension and reduce spillage, then senses when to deactivate when the machine is moving more slowly. Operators can adjust the default speeds for ride control based on personal preference.

Auto 2-speed rounds out the efficiency-enhancing features for the new TL100VS. The feature allows the compact track loader to shift automatically between low and high-speed modes. This creates a more seamless transition between the two modes, providing operators improved control while working in tight places, grading or in other applications that require finite control, as well as allowing a faster increase in speed while traveling longer distances such as between work areas.

Technology

The TL100VS incorporates Yanmar's optional SmartAssist telematics from the company's mini excavator line. Features range from error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. SmartAssist also includes integrated theft protection, allowing the machine's owner to set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if that range is exceeded.

The compact track loader also will include a new remote-control option. The feature is available as a factory or field-install option and allows operators to control the loader from a distance with a harness-mounted control box. The new feature improves operator safety in potentially dangerous situations such as on steep slopes. It also increases operator independence when they may benefit from a larger view of the job site during operation or the ability to complete tasks outside of the loader without needing to get in and out of the cab.

Reliability

The TL100VS exemplifies Yanmar design hallmarks from the ground up. Not only does it include the renowned Yanmar engine popular with a variety of compact equipment on the market, but it also offers the same reliability and quality control operators have come to expect from the Yanmar brand. The company backs up this claim with a 2-year / 2,000-hour warranty.

Ease of serviceability will certainly stand out to operators with convenient features such as easily accessible daily checkpoints and removable skid plates for quick cleaning when needed. The TL100VS also includes three-panel engine access plus a swing-out radiator that requires no tools to open.

The TL100VS' durable steel-embedded rubber-tracked undercarriage provides construction-grade reliability. Heavy-duty bar-tread tracks complement the undercarriage through improved ride quality and increased vibration resistance. The bar-treaded tracks also increase traction in extreme conditions such as snow, mud and soft soils for year-round dependability.

For more information, visit www.YanmarCE.com.

Photo courtesy of Yanmar Compact

Today's top stories