    Yezzi Joins Alta Equipment as Heavy Equipment GM in N.Y.

    Thu May 04, 2023 - Northeast Edition #10
    CEG


    Jonah Yezzi (Alta Equipment photo)
    Jonah Yezzi (Alta Equipment photo)

    Jonah Yezzi has joined the Alta Equipment team in the position of regional sales manager for heavy equipment for the company's New York operations.

    In this role, Yezzi will be responsible for working with the sales team for Volvo equipment for Alta's Albany, Syracuse and Batavia operations. Those three locations are responsible for Volvo sales and support for New York's Hudson Valley north to Canada and west to Buffalo/Jamestown (essentially all of New York State excluding metro New York and its northern suburbs.)

    In addition to Volvo products, from these same locations Alta represents Gradall, SDLG loaders and Doppstadt screening systems. With its diverse equipment lineup, Alta Equipment also is well known for supplying equipment to the New York municipal market.

    Yezzi has a long history with the construction equipment industry, starting back in 2006 as an equipment specialist of Wacker Neuson in the upstate New York market. He later became a manufacturer's sales representative of Wacker Neuson over a 16-state market area, where he became very knowledgeable in a wide range of construction equipment and compaction equipment and a wide variety of unique applications.

    In 2018, he left Wacker Neuson and joined a major equipment sales and rental house in the capacity of compact equipment manager, where he further broadened his knowledge of construction equipment and worked with the company's sales department to enhance sales.

    At Alta Equipment, Yezzi will be working with the sales staff to increase market share for the product lines that Alta represents by increasing their presence with existing customers, locating new customers and exploring opportunities in places that may not have been typically explored previously.

    For more information, visit www.altg.com. CEG




