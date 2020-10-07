For the first time, and in conjunction with Yoder & Frey, Sunstate Equipment will hold a unique live online one day rental roll-out auction on Oct. 28.

Stock for this sale will be displayed at the new facility in the Cypress / Katy area of Houston, Texas, with four viewing days where interested buyers can come and preview the lots for sale.

Specializing in aerial access and lifting equipment, the inventory for this sale will include: scissor lifts, boom lifts and man lifts, in addition to some general equipment construction machinery.

With more than 375 lots of well-maintained and highly spec'd equipment, mainly 2013, 2014 and 2015 models, all ready to go under the hammer, interest in this sale has been high, as such a complete range of access equipment rarely comes onto the market.

The owners of the business selected Yoder & Frey to coordinate this sale based on experience in conducting many similar rental rollouts.

"For Sunstate Equipment this is the first time they have held such a sale on their own terms. Normally small amounts of stock would be distributed to several general auctions and sold in small numbers. Never has the company hosted its own sale," said Chris Deason, Yoder & Frey.

"Previously their inventory would have been split into batches and send to much, much bigger sales, and sadly getting lost in the mix. Disposing of stock this way we can promote the Sunstate brand and draw special attention to the inventory for sale. We've been planning this sale for about 12 months, with Sunstate relying on Yoder & Frey to coordinate this sale based on our experience and expertise in conducting many similar 'online' rental rollouts.

"During the sale the team from Yoder & Frey will be assisted by the Sunstate staff, who will be on-hand during the viewings days to assist potential bidders. This will be a unique experience and is attracting potential buyers from across the region. On the day bidders will be connecting to the action live online at yoderandfrey.com. Conducted in real time, Yoder & Frey auctioneers will conduct the sale in real time giving the action its authentic feel."

Preview Days

Yoder & Frey Representatives also will be onsite during the preview days to provide assistance with viewing and registration. Viewing days are as follows:

Monday Oct. 19

Friday Oct. 23

Monday Oct. 26

Tuesday Oct. 27

Hours available for preview will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Bidding will be on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

This will be a live online sale, conducted in real time.

During preview days Sunstate Equipment will take all precautions to align with Government COVID regulations, and those of the state of Texas, asking all visitors to wear the appropriate PPE, observe social distancing, and sanitize regularly, and Sunstate Equipment will strictly enforce these guidelines.

Notable Items

170-plus scissor lifts makes — Genie and Sky Track

35-plus boom lifts makes — Genie, 40 ft., 45 ft., 60 ft., 65 ft., 80 ft. and 85 ft.

55-plus forklift / telehandlers makes — Sky Track and Gehl

Other equipment, including many choice lots, will include: tracked skid steer loaders, skid steer hammers, rollers, back hoe excavators, mini excavators, walk behind and ride on trenching tools and commercial vehicles.

Pre-auction interest in this sale is high, not just from the home market, but from and international audience, with good levels of pre-registrations. The auction website during leading up to the sale is receiving high levels of hits, with registrations growing daily.

Auction Details

Date: October 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: Sunstate Equipment, 21229 F.M 529 Cypress, TX 77433

For more information, visit www.yoderandfrey.com.