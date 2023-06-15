Yoder & Frey announced three sales in June, including one "off site" sale and an extra Florida date, due to customer demand.

June is a busy month in the Yoder & Frey auction schedule with three heavy machinery and construction equipment sales planned at the permanent sale sites of Houston and Florida as well as an "off site" sale in Ohio, for W.M. Broder.

Dates include:

Sealy, Houston, Texas — June 22: Bid onsite or online in this unreserved sale, where everything sells on the day, with no buybacks or reserved prices. Lots include: a good complement of late plate and unused excavators and loaders from: Cat, JCB, John Deere, Volvo, Doosan AGROTK, EGN and Komatsu. The sale inventory also will include dozers, dumpers, ATVs, buckets and attachments.

This "Off Site", unreserved public auction, is what Yoder & Frey does best, specializing in industrial plant, construction and agricultural equipment. Join them for the equipment you need with no reserve prices, and you can bid on-site, on the day, or bid online. Florida — June 29: With a current inventory of 580-plus lots, this is an additional sale in the calendar, by public demand, and will include: late plate excavators and unregistered machine including: Doosan, Komatsu, Fiat Allis, Caterpillar, Hitachi, JCB, Kubota, Takeuchi, IHI, Vicsec and AGROTK. Other lots include: loaders, tractors, dozers, telescopic handlers, farm machinery, buckets and attachments.

Newly appointed Senior Vice President, U.S., Mike Thurston, said "We have three great sales in June and will be back with another sale in September. This month we scheduled an additional sale in Florida, responding to the demands of our customers who have machines to sell, freeing up cash in their businesses before the summer. I have been brought onboard to drive the Yoder & Frey brand, and whilst we are a U.S. company, based in the U.S., we are part of an amazing global business, Euro Auctions, which is successful, financially secure and probably the largest wholly privately owned auction house in the world.

"For customers new to Yoder & Frey, have a look at our website for details of other sales under the Euro Auctions brand, who will be hosting auctions in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Australia with a comprehensive schedule of dates for the rest of 2023 where you can participate as a buyer or a vendor. We're going to build on the brand and drive if across the U.S., from coast to coast."

For more information, visit www.yoderandfrey.com.

