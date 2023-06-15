Our Main Office
Thu June 15, 2023 - National Edition
Yoder & Frey announced three sales in June, including one "off site" sale and an extra Florida date, due to customer demand.
June is a busy month in the Yoder & Frey auction schedule with three heavy machinery and construction equipment sales planned at the permanent sale sites of Houston and Florida as well as an "off site" sale in Ohio, for W.M. Broder.
Dates include:
Newly appointed Senior Vice President, U.S., Mike Thurston, said "We have three great sales in June and will be back with another sale in September. This month we scheduled an additional sale in Florida, responding to the demands of our customers who have machines to sell, freeing up cash in their businesses before the summer. I have been brought onboard to drive the Yoder & Frey brand, and whilst we are a U.S. company, based in the U.S., we are part of an amazing global business, Euro Auctions, which is successful, financially secure and probably the largest wholly privately owned auction house in the world.
"For customers new to Yoder & Frey, have a look at our website for details of other sales under the Euro Auctions brand, who will be hosting auctions in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Australia with a comprehensive schedule of dates for the rest of 2023 where you can participate as a buyer or a vendor. We're going to build on the brand and drive if across the U.S., from coast to coast."
