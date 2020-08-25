Yoder & Frey Launches Daily Marketplace Trading Platform

In July, Yoder & Frey launched the Daily Marketplace, a 24/7 online directory accessed via a link on the website homepage at www.yoderandfrey.com that shows a range of equipment for sale daily, in real-time, with equipment for sale from the United States and around the globe.

Uploading a full description and an abundance of images and videos, each lot shows the estimated value and current bid price as well as the number of bidders in the sale.

New to the website, the Daily Marketplace draws in equipment for consignors across the United States, as well as around the globe. Buyers also are able to ask a question about any item for sale as well as requesting a transport quote prior to bidding.

For each lot to be sold, Yoder & Frey will complete an inspection report, value equipment, publish the item on the Daily Marketplace, run a marketing campaign, hold the sale and pay the consignor once the buyer pays Yoder & Frey. This is a hassle-free process for the seller, giving unlimited access to the vast Yoder & Frey database of global buyers, and all sales can be conducted in a timeline to suite the consignor.

Peter Clark, president of Yoder & Frey, said, "As well as holding sales across the USA, with our sister brand, Euro Auctions, the group holds over 60 auctions each year on four continents, and in eight countries. As a result, we have a large global presence and customer base which benefits our sellers introducing them to a world-wide network of buyers.

"The Daily Marketplace is the next logical step allowing our buyers to find equipment on a daily basis, as well as helping our consignors to sell equipment between live auctions at a point in time to suit them."

For more information, visit, www.yoderandfrey.com