Yoder & Frey launched a new auction site in Houston, hosting its first sale and cutting the ribbon at the new purpose-built auction facility on Dec. 15.

Located in Sealy, Texas, 30 mi. to the west of Houston, the yard totals 57 acres, 25,000 sq. ft. of offices and 32,000 sq. ft. of workshops and buildings.

The first sale attracted a true home audience, with bidders from 21 states across the United States registering for this sale. However, it was the international audience that surprised the Yoder & Frey team, with bidders registering for the sale from: UK, Mexico, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, UAE, Australia, Belgium and Jordon.

This healthy international audience was reflected in the online participation, with 70 percent of bidders using the Yoder & Frey internet bidding platform.

"As Yoder & Frey get ready for the Winter Sale in Kissimmee, Florida, on the 15th to 18th of February, we are proud to report the success the first sale at our new site in Texas," said David Hames, territory manager of Texas and the South.

"Anticipating the first sale at a new site is always nerve racking, however, we had good stock, good registrations and good attendance on the day. Customer feedback was that the location suited buyers with a straight run down the i10 to the Port of Houston or down the i35 shipping to Mexico, the location works for logistics".

"Whilst we chose this site for its location, this purpose-built workspace has good workshops, wash-bays and spray booths and the Yoder & Frey team assisted consignors making-ready their inventory, conducting pre-sale valets, prepaying kit for the sale. We also had a number of local rental companies consigning machinery to this sale, so all in all, consignor and customers are very happy.

"Buying and selling with Yoder & Frey is a very personal experience as we are still a family run business and that alone ensures we take time and care to make sure both buyers and sellers have not just a great experience but are happy with their sale or purchase."

For more information, visit www.yoderandfrey.com.

