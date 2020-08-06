York County Highway, Bridge Work Benefited from Less Spring Traffic

The I-64 Widening Segment III Project spans 8.2 mi. from approximately 1.15 mi. west of VA Rt. 199, Lightfoot (Exit 234), to 1.05 mi. west of Rt. 199, Humelsine Parkway/Marquis Center Parkway (Exit 242). (VDOT photo)

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) provided details Aug. 3 on the progress of the Interstate 64 Widening Segment III Project in York County and the VA Route 134 Bridge Replacement Project at the border of York County and Hampton.

The pace of work on both projects benefited from decreased traffic volumes this past spring, along with numerous others in the region, according to the VDOT.

"Due to the 40 percent to 60 percent decrease in traffic volumes this past spring, VDOT was able to grant select contractor requests for additional flexibility in their allowable work hours," Brittany McBride Nichols, assistant communications manager of the VDOT Hampton Roads District, wrote in an email July 29.

"Extended hours for lane closures enabled additional contractor operations and construction. VDOT continues to evaluate opportunities for extended work hours and lane closures, but there are fewer opportunities as traffic volumes are beginning to grow."

The I-64 Widening Segment III Project spans 8.2 mi. from approximately 1.15 mi. west of VA Rt. 199, Lightfoot (Exit 234), to 1.05 mi. west of Rt. 199, Humelsine Parkway/Marquis Center Parkway (Exit 242).

The project was awarded to Shirley Contracting Co., in Lorton, for $178.3 million. Construction began in August 2018 and is expected to be completed in Winter 2021.

Nichols said the I-64 project will increase vehicle capacity and relieve congestion along "one of the most heavily traveled and congested highway corridors on the Virginia Peninsula," and the improvements also will bring portions of the interstate up to current design standards, provide more lanes for hurricane evacuation, and improve safety by reducing congestion and improving vehicular service.

The nearby Virginia Rt. 134 Bridge Replacement Project involves updating the existing northbound bridge over Brick Kiln Creek, originally constructed in 1930. The improvement effort will ensure the bridge meets current design standards with new approaches and wider shoulders added, according to Nichols.

The construction contract is valued at $4.49 million. The Fairfax office of Pennsylvania-based Allan Myers Inc. is the contractor. Work began in October 2019 and is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

The work zone spans about a half-mile between Tabb Smith Trail and the VA Rt. 172 (Commander Shepard Boulevard) intersection. The new structure will have two 12-ft. travel lanes and an above creek water main line has been replaced and drilled under Brick Kiln Creek, Nichols said.