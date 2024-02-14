City of Fishers photo Equipment being used on the assignment includes cranes, excavators, forklifts, aerial work platforms, scissor lifts, temporary generators, light towers, welding machines, heaters, mixers and various hand tools.

When it opens in December 2024, the $170 million Fishers Event Center will serve as an entertainment and sporting event venue for the local community and beyond. The city-owned, 8,500-seat facility was designed to host concerts, basketball, hockey and indoor football games, as well as other attractions.

"Fishers is a rapidly-growing suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana," said Elliott Hultgren, deputy mayor, city of Fishers. "Both economic and population growth in the suburb has led to demand for quality of life amenities throughout the city.

"In the Indianapolis metropolitan area, there is a gap in the market for indoor, mid-sized event centers. As discussions came to fruition, several potential tenants for the space provided support for demand of the event center, including the ECHL Indy Fuel and the IFL Fishers Freight."

City of Fishers photo

According to Hultgren, construction is moving forward at a fast pace.

"With a goal to have a completed, operational event center in time for the ECHL Indy Fuel 2024-2025 hockey season, the construction team launched into execution quickly, following approvals for funding and management.

"The reaction from the community has been overwhelmingly positive," Hultgren explained. "Not only will the event center bring professional sporting events to Fishers, but the city has dedicated several dates of the event center's schedule to the local community, including graduation ceremonies for the two high schools and high school sporting events. As we share more and more entertainment options such as concerts, performances and more, the community has shared in the excitement."

The approximately 200,000-sq.-ft. facility will feature 17 traditional suites and four bunker suites. Unique offerings will include an event level center-ice lounge and a loge club section. The ice floor is at ground level and is a two-story facility with one section of seating.

"In order to bring a project of this magnitude to life, there were many parties involved in collaboration. From our financial partners to our city council members and construction partners, the effort to bring this to fruition under budget and on time is a heavy task."

Said Hultgren, "While there will be regularly scheduled professional sporting events, the entertainment planned for the event center will bring world-class experiences to our community, all within the boundaries of one of our most vibrant areas, Fishers District."

The building will anchor a $550-million retail and entertainment expansion by developer Thompson Thrift at Fishers District. The more than 60 acres under development will include retail, hospitality and residential developments near Interstate 69 and 116th Street.

The formal groundbreaking was held in March 2023, and brought together project executives from Thompson Thrift, ASM Global (the world's largest venue management company) and Indy Fuel, the minor league hockey team that will play home games at the site.

Ron Bension, ASM Global president and CEO said, "ASM Global believes in the Fishers market and its tremendous potential. We plan to bring our global scale and best-in-class local operational execution to create value and drive profitability. That's what we do. We don't doubt that in short order this will be recognized as one of the top sports and entertainment districts in the United States."

AECOM Hunt serves as the general contractor on the project. Paul Wojciechowski, LEED AP, vice president, construction management of AECOM Hunt, said the biggest challenge on the project has involved long lead times for materials.

"Specifically, this involved electrical switchgear and emergency generators. Both of those have lead times in excess of 52 weeks. Switchgear drives our ability to have permanent power to the building. During construction we worked off temporary power, but when it comes time to start up various building systems, especially HVAC and elevators, we need permanent power.

"HVAC plays a critical part in installing finishes within the building, so if we don't have permanent power to run permanent HVAC systems, we have to bring in temporary HVAC. Emergency generators are an essential part of all of the building life safety systems, and without the generator, we cannot finish and final test all of these systems."

Wojciechowski said earthwork, site utilities, deep foundations and concrete foundations have already been completed, with crews focused on finishing other tasks.

"A lot of work is currently under way, including site curbs; structural steel erecting; cast in place concrete slabs; precast concrete seating riser erecting; and roofing. Work also involves exterior and interior wall framing, drywall, fireproofing, MEP rough-in and masonry."

City of Fishers photo

Regarding site work, more than 15,000 lineal ft. of underground utility piping was installed, and more than 300,000 cu. yds. of soils relocated onsite. Roughly 300,000 cu. yds. of dirt will be moved on the project.

Wojciechowski said the elements have not been an issue for crews, so far.

"We had very favorable weather last summer, which aided in completing earthwork and utilities in a timely manner. Winter is always a challenge, depending on the stage of construction. We will work through the winter and have areas of the building currently enclosed with temporary heating."

Equipment being used on the assignment includes cranes, excavators, forklifts, aerial work platforms, scissor lifts, temporary generators, light towers, welding machines, heaters, mixers and various hand tools. Structural steel, concrete, precast concrete, drywall, piping, ductwork, metal panels and roofing are among the main materials required.

According to a recent news release, Fishers is one of the fastest growing communities in Indiana and has been nationally ranked as a top place to live. Located less than 15 mi. from downtown, Fishers has more than 100,000 residents, and is credited with attracting high-growth companies.

For Wojciechowski, the new facility will only enhance the city's reputation, while serving the community.

"There's a lot of work that goes into building an event center, and there is nothing better than seeing so many people enjoy it on opening night, and all those nights that follow." CEG

Today's top stories