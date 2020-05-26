AEM announced the formation of a Health and Safety Task Force to guide its efforts in ensuring the well-being of exhibitors, attendees, industry peers and AEM members and staff at association-run exhibitions and events.

Comprised of six association staff members, the task force will create a universal set of health and safety guidelines for the association to use in the planning and execution of all AEM meetings, conferences and seminars. The team will consider all touch points of every visitor group's experience, vendor roles, implication to contracts, communication of practices to stakeholders, cost and revenue impact, as well as execution.

"The health and safety of our staff, members, exhibitors, attendees and industry friends continues to be AEM's top priority when hosting our events and exhibitions," said AEM Senior Vice President of Exhibitions and Marketing Nicole Hallada. "AEM was quick to put in place many safety precautions at our ConExpo/AGG show this past March, and we will continue to establish and implement best practices related to health and safety in an effort to protect everyone who attends our meetings, conferences and trade shows – both now and in the future."

The initial set of guidelines created by the Health and Safety Task Force will focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and minimizing the potential risk of infection for AEM staff and visitors to association events and exhibitions. However, once the pandemic passes, the team will craft a revised set of guidelines for implementation at the appropriate time.

According to Hallada, the initial set of health and safety guidelines will be in place prior to AEM's Product Safety & Compliance Seminar and Liability Seminar, scheduled for Aug. 24-27, 2020, in Itasca, Ill.

"There are many experts in travel and event groups who have already come together and helped devise smart recommendations related to health and safety at events and exhibitions, and we intend to utilize those resources as we establish our plan," added Hallada, who will serve as a resource to help the task force prepare and present recommendations to AEM senior leadership.

AEM's Health and Safety Task Force members are:

Brittany Weltcheff (Team Lead)

Helen Horner

Carla Mann

Rebecca Kettlewell

Allison Nieskes

Caroline Roberts

For more information, visit www.aem.org.