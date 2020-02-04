Ag-Pro Holds Successful 2020 Expo in Wooster, Ohio

Ag-Pro held its annual Expo at the Fisher Auditorium in Wooster, Ohio, on Jan. 30th. The event attracted more than 1,500 attendees who came to hear from industry experts and learn about new developments in farming.

The latest equipment, products and services were presented by Ag-Pro and many of the vendors the dealership works with at equipment and tabletop displays at the Expo. Educational sessions were offered throughout the daylong event, covering a range of topics including road rules and regulations; retirement and succession plans; financing and crop insurance; and safety issues related to excavation and trenching as well as grain bin safety.

The event also offered a Fertilizer Applicator Recertification program. Keynote Speaker Ty Higgins, the Ohio Farm Bureau's director of media relations, gave a presentation on practical lessons to be learned from the past that can be effectively applied to today's agricultural operations.

Attendees were treated to an omelet breakfast, sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau, and a lunch provided by Ag-Pro during the event. Attendees also were encouraged to take advantage of special show discounts on Ag-Pro parts and attachments.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Boston, Ga., Ag-Pro got its start as the Boston Tractor Company serving the agricultural hub of Boston, Ga. In offering world-class equipment backed by outstanding customer service, the company has grown to become one of the largest John Deere dealership organizations in North America. Ag-Pro operates 90 locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky and Ohio. CEG