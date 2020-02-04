--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Ag-Pro Holds Successful 2020 Expo in Wooster, Ohio

Tue February 04, 2020 - Midwest Edition #3
CEG



Ag-Pro held its annual Expo at the Fisher Auditorium in Wooster, Ohio, on Jan. 30th. The event attracted more than 1,500 attendees who came to hear from industry experts and learn about new developments in farming.

The latest equipment, products and services were presented by Ag-Pro and many of the vendors the dealership works with at equipment and tabletop displays at the Expo. Educational sessions were offered throughout the daylong event, covering a range of topics including road rules and regulations; retirement and succession plans; financing and crop insurance; and safety issues related to excavation and trenching as well as grain bin safety.

The event also offered a Fertilizer Applicator Recertification program. Keynote Speaker Ty Higgins, the Ohio Farm Bureau's director of media relations, gave a presentation on practical lessons to be learned from the past that can be effectively applied to today's agricultural operations.

Attendees were treated to an omelet breakfast, sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau, and a lunch provided by Ag-Pro during the event. Attendees also were encouraged to take advantage of special show discounts on Ag-Pro parts and attachments.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Boston, Ga., Ag-Pro got its start as the Boston Tractor Company serving the agricultural hub of Boston, Ga. In offering world-class equipment backed by outstanding customer service, the company has grown to become one of the largest John Deere dealership organizations in North America. Ag-Pro operates 90 locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky and Ohio. CEG

Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of media relations, Ty Higgins, saw the event as a way to meet with the Bureau’s members to discuss legislative and regulatory issues and keep them apprised of the organization’s public outreach.
Attendees of Ag-Pro’s Annual Expo enjoy a hearty lunch.
Ag-Pro’s Douglas Chapman welcomes attendees to the dealership’s annual Expo.
(L-R): Fred Ott, Mike Brown, Dominic Kitts and Justin Hale of Deppen Farms look over this Boxer 600HD compact utility loader on display at the Expo.
Boss Snowplow regional sales manager, Rick Knuth, was on hand to discuss snow and ice maintenance equipment at the Expo.
(L-R): Ag-Pro parts professionals, Bill Phillips, Barry Pohn and David Borders welcomed attendees to take advantage of show special parts discounts at the event.
