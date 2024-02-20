Photo courtesy of WeatherTech Launga Seca Crews from Granite received the award in the Heavy Civil category ($15 million and under) for its work on the start/finish bridge at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. It was the largest improvement development at the iconic racetrack in nearly 20 years.

The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) held its annual Installation & Awards Gala, a black-tie event at the Fairmont San Francisco, on Friday, Feb. 2. During this prestigious event, the winners of the Constructor Awards and Achievement Awards were unveiled, honoring and celebrating the most outstanding contributions in the California construction industry over the past year.

"Annually, AGC of California honors the pioneers in the construction industry – those visionaries whose innovative approaches not only shape our sector but also contribute to a dynamic and continually evolving California," said Steve Rule, 2024 AGC of California State Board president. Rule, vice president and construction executive of Turner Construction, was installed as president of AGC of California's State Board. "These winners reflect the wide-ranging influence of construction on our state's landscape, economy, and community."

Photo courtesy of AGC of California

The prestigious Constructor Awards program acknowledges the accomplishments of AGC of California members, who demonstrate exceptional skills and successfully tackle the most complex challenges and unique undertakings. Only a single coveted Constructor Award is given in each category.

AGC of California's Achievement Awards honors individuals and organizations for outstanding contributions to the construction industry. The Construction Education Friend Award recognizes individuals who make exceptional contributions to construction education efforts and the development of the future construction workforce. Additionally, the newly introduced AGC of California Owner of the Year award acknowledges an organization for outstanding partnering between the owner and the contractor.

"The recipients of this year's awards embody the variety of ways in which individuals and their projects add value to our communities," stated Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California. "Their work affects our daily commutes and creates spaces where we live, work, and play. These professionals have a profound impact on our everyday lives, and they are creating a more prosperous future in California."

AGC of California's Constructor Awards

Specialty $10 Million & Over

Contractor: Royal Electric Company

Project: Waymark Walnut Creek Transit Village

Heavy Civil $15 Million & Under

Contractor: Granite Construction Company,

Project: Laguna Seca Start /Finish Bridge & Overlay Project

Heavy Civil $15 Million to $40 Million

Contractor: Flatiron

Project: San Gabriel River Bridge Hinge & Diaphragm Repairs

Heavy Civil $40 Million to $100 Million

Contractor: Myers & Sons Construction

Project: Las Gallinas Valley Sanitary District – Secondary Treatment Plant Upgrade & Recycled Water Expansion

Heavy Civil $100 Million & Over

Contractor: Skanska

Project: Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project

Builder $15 Million & Under

Contractor: Swinerton

Project: DignityMoves Labath Landing

Builder $15 Million to $50 Million

Contractor: Otto Construction

Project: Mayo Hall Renovation & Addition"

Builder $50 Million to $100 Million

Contractor: Clark Construction Group

Project: Orange County Museum of Art

Builder $100 Million & over

Contractor: Hensel Phelps

Project: 1021 O Street

The AGC of California also handed out a group of additional awards to individuals who exemplified success.

AGC of California's 2024 Achievement Awards

Harry Eckstein Safety Professional of Year Award

Alfredo Vargas, Walsh Construction (Retired)

S.I.R. (Skill, Integrity, Responsibility) Award

Raymond Tritt, Caltrans (Retired)

Construction Education Friend Award

Lamar Hanger, Fontana High School

Associate Achievement Award

Robert Roginson, Ogletree Deakins

Specialty Contractor Achievement Award

Henry Nutt III, Southland Industries

Contractor Achievement Award

Aaron Yohnke, California Buildings, PCL Construction

Owner of Year Award

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA)

