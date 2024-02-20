Construction Equipment Guide
Tue February 20, 2024 - West Edition #4
The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) held its annual Installation & Awards Gala, a black-tie event at the Fairmont San Francisco, on Friday, Feb. 2. During this prestigious event, the winners of the Constructor Awards and Achievement Awards were unveiled, honoring and celebrating the most outstanding contributions in the California construction industry over the past year.
"Annually, AGC of California honors the pioneers in the construction industry – those visionaries whose innovative approaches not only shape our sector but also contribute to a dynamic and continually evolving California," said Steve Rule, 2024 AGC of California State Board president. Rule, vice president and construction executive of Turner Construction, was installed as president of AGC of California's State Board. "These winners reflect the wide-ranging influence of construction on our state's landscape, economy, and community."
The prestigious Constructor Awards program acknowledges the accomplishments of AGC of California members, who demonstrate exceptional skills and successfully tackle the most complex challenges and unique undertakings. Only a single coveted Constructor Award is given in each category.
AGC of California's Achievement Awards honors individuals and organizations for outstanding contributions to the construction industry. The Construction Education Friend Award recognizes individuals who make exceptional contributions to construction education efforts and the development of the future construction workforce. Additionally, the newly introduced AGC of California Owner of the Year award acknowledges an organization for outstanding partnering between the owner and the contractor.
"The recipients of this year's awards embody the variety of ways in which individuals and their projects add value to our communities," stated Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California. "Their work affects our daily commutes and creates spaces where we live, work, and play. These professionals have a profound impact on our everyday lives, and they are creating a more prosperous future in California."
Specialty $10 Million & Over
Contractor: Royal Electric Company
Project: Waymark Walnut Creek Transit Village
Heavy Civil $15 Million & Under
Contractor: Granite Construction Company,
Project: Laguna Seca Start /Finish Bridge & Overlay Project
Heavy Civil $15 Million to $40 Million
Contractor: Flatiron
Project: San Gabriel River Bridge Hinge & Diaphragm Repairs
Heavy Civil $40 Million to $100 Million
Contractor: Myers & Sons Construction
Project: Las Gallinas Valley Sanitary District – Secondary Treatment Plant Upgrade & Recycled Water Expansion
Heavy Civil $100 Million & Over
Contractor: Skanska
Project: Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project
Builder $15 Million & Under
Contractor: Swinerton
Project: DignityMoves Labath Landing
Builder $15 Million to $50 Million
Contractor: Otto Construction
Project: Mayo Hall Renovation & Addition"
Builder $50 Million to $100 Million
Contractor: Clark Construction Group
Project: Orange County Museum of Art
Builder $100 Million & over
Contractor: Hensel Phelps
Project: 1021 O Street
The AGC of California also handed out a group of additional awards to individuals who exemplified success.
Harry Eckstein Safety Professional of Year Award
Alfredo Vargas, Walsh Construction (Retired)
S.I.R. (Skill, Integrity, Responsibility) Award
Raymond Tritt, Caltrans (Retired)
Construction Education Friend Award
Lamar Hanger, Fontana High School
Associate Achievement Award
Robert Roginson, Ogletree Deakins
Specialty Contractor Achievement Award
Henry Nutt III, Southland Industries
Contractor Achievement Award
Aaron Yohnke, California Buildings, PCL Construction
Owner of Year Award
San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA)