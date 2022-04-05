List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
AGC of California Hosts 2022 Installation & Awards Gala

Tue April 05, 2022 - West Edition #8
AGC of California


Construction inside SoFi stadium.
Construction inside SoFi stadium.
Construction inside SoFi stadium. Turner Construction Co. took home the award in the “Builder Over $200 Million” category for its work on SoFi Stadium while BrightView Landscape Development Inc. won the “Specialty Over $10 Million” award for its work on the SoFi Stadium and Entertainment Complex Mary Grandy (R), EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, presents representatives of Granite Construction Co. with the “Heavy Civil Under $15 Million” award for its work on Mulholland Highway over Triunfo Creek Bridge #1180. Skanska USA Civil West’s Mike Aparicio won the Contractor Achievement Award. A representative from Turner Construction (R) accepts the award for “Builder Over $200 Million” for its work on SoFi Stadium, presented by Kris Lengieza, Procore. Mulholland Highway over Triunfo Creek Bridge #1180. Dina Kimble, AGC of California president and Royal Electric Co. CEO & president, and Mike Blach, AGC of California immediate past president and Blach Construction chairman, make a presentation at the AGC of California’s “Oscar Night.”

Associated General Contractors (AGC) of California held its annual Installation & Awards Gala on March 11 at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, Calif.

The black-tie event celebrated individuals and teams who made significant and innovative contributions to the construction industry. Approximately 650 people attended the event.

AGC officials announced the winners of the prestigious constructor awards, as well as the Construction Education Friend Award and Achievement Awards.

Dina Kimble, AGC of California president and Royal Electric Co. CEO & president, and Mike Blach, AGC of California immediate past president and Blach Construction chairman

"Every year, we honor leaders in our industry working to build California and keep our state thriving and growing," said Dina Kimble, 2022 AGC of California board president. Kimble, of Royal Electric Co., was officially installed to the board at the event, and she is the first woman elected to the position. "I am honored to lead us this year in times of progress and evolution in the industry."

AGC of California's Constructor Awards program recognizes members' achievements for their skill, unique undertakings and ability to address the most difficult challenges contractors encounter. Only one prestigious "Constructor" sculpture is awarded in each category during AGC of California's "Oscar Night."

"We stay essential in times of change and continue to be the trailblazers at the forefront of these achievements who are building a legacy in California's construction industry," said Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California. "I often say we are ‘Industry One' because everything begins with construction and our members embody this every day."

The Construction Education Friend Award recognizes individuals who made outstanding contributions to construction education efforts and the development of future construction workforce. The Achievement Awards honor individuals for outstanding contributions to the construction industry.

This year, the following people and companies were recognized:

Construction Education Friend Award

Miquel "Mick" Penn, Swinerton

Associate Achievement Award

Mary Grandy, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

Contractor Achievement Award

Mike Aparicio, Skanska USA Civil West

Specialty Contractor Achievement Award

Greg Timmerman, ISEC Inc.

S.I.R. Achievement Award (Skill, Integrity and Responsibility)

Robbie Hunter, State Building and Construction Trade Council of California (ret.)

Community Service Award

Yerba Buena Engineering & Construction Inc.: Bayview Gateway Pilot Project

Specialty Under $10 Million

ISEC Inc.: DGS COVID-19 Temporary Lab

Specialty Over $10 Million

BrightView Landscape Development Inc.: SoFi Stadium and Entertainment Complex

Builder Under $75 Million

Otto Construction: SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity

Heavy Civil Under $15 Million

Granite Construction Co.: Mulholland Highway over Triunfo Creek Bridge #1180

Builder $75 to $200 Million

Hensel Phelps: Caltech Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Neuroscience Research Building

Heavy Civil $15 to $75 Million

Myers & Sons Construction,: U.S. 101 Deck Replacement at Alemany Circle

Builder Over $200 Million

Turner Construction Co.: SoFi Stadium

Heavy Civil Over $75 Million

Skanska USA Civil West: I-15 Express Lanes Design-Build Project

Excellence in Partnering

Manson Construction Co.: P-440 Pier 8 Replacement

Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of California has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs and events.




