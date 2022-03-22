Uprate variants of Allison Transmission's 1000 Series and 2000 Series, equipped with its next-generation electronic controls platform, will be integrated into Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation’s new powertrain combination for its MT walk-in van chassis.

Built on decades of evolution and experience and combined with modern microprocessor and software operating system technology, the platform is capable of delivering advanced communications, functional safety, cybersecurity and over-the-air programming, according to the company.

"Allison has long shared in our commitment to innovation and excellence, which is why we're excited to once again partner with them on these latest updates to our walk-in van product lineup," said Greg Baker, commercial product manager of FCCC. "These new Allison transmissions will provide a number of important enhancements and features to the next generation of our MT chassis."

FCCC's walk-in van chassis will provide customers with increased productivity and proven fuel economy. Designed for commercial vehicles in on-highway applications including walk-in vans, the Allison 1000/2000 Series transmissions, upgraded with its next-generation controls platform, will be paired with a GM 6.6L engine to offer a rating of up to 380 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The new 1005 Highway Series and 2205 Highway Series models will provide an increase of approximately 40 hp over Allison's current 1000/2000 Series transmission ratings.

Allison implemented numerous hardware and software enhancements to support the capabilities offered by the new controls platform, including a new control module as well as a new software operating system, controls and calibration software and cyber security infrastructure.

"By combining Allison's proven fully automatic transmissions with next-generation electronic controls, we're able to provide fleets with innovative technology they can rely on," said Ryan Milburn, vice president of product engineering at Allison Transmission. "We're proud to partner with FCCC to deliver a light commercial vehicle chassis designed to increase productivity and efficiency for our mutual customers."

The uprated 1000/2000 Highway Series transmissions will feature a standard five-year warranty, allowing FCCC and its fleet customers to leverage Allison's network of more than 1,400 Allison authorized distributors and dealers around the globe to access the products, training, service and support customers demand.

