Altorfer Rents, The Cat Rental Store, announced two new full-service locations are now open for business.

The Quincy, Ill., branch is located at 6601 Broadway St. The storefront offers 12,000 sq. ft. of shop and retail space spanning more than 3 acres of land. The shop includes seven bays to service the full Altorfer Rents fleet.

The expansion will support customers who operate in western Illinois and eastern Missouri.

"Our new location in Quincy is in response to our long-standing customers requesting that we expand our service area to the great Gem City and surrounding areas," Tim Gerken, vice president of Altorfer Rents said. "We are excited to be part of the Quincy community and to provide equipment and service solutions to such a thriving city."

The Oglesby, Ill., facility completed renovations in the building behind the current Altorfer Cat branch at 590 Mayers Ave. The facility offers 8,000 sq. ft. of shop and retail space — including three service bays — spanning more than 2 acres of land.

"Our expansion of the Cat Rental Store to Oglesby was a natural fit as we provide equipment rental service to our existing and new customers in western Will, southern Kendall, Grundy and Lasalle counties," said Gerken. "We now occupy a newly renovated shop and office space on the site of our existing parts and service facility and just like our other 15 rental locations, our Oglesby office carries the full complement of low hour high quality gear. We are very excited to be fully operational in Oglesby."

Altorfer Rents serves the landscape, construction, industrial and governmental sectors by offering a full line of products including aerial work platforms, pumps, generators, personnel carts, concrete and compaction equipment. In addition, Altorfer Rents carries Cat Work Gear and safety equipment.

The Oglesby facility is one of 16 Cat Rental Store branches throughout the Altorfer territory of eastern Iowa, northeastern Missouri, northern Illinois and western Indiana. It joins the more than 1,300 locations throughout the world of the Caterpillar rental network.

About Altorfer Cat

Since 1957, Altorfer Cat has served the construction, agriculture, landscaping and trades, manufacturing, material handling, rental, mining, governmental, trucking and power generation industries.

For more information, call 319/365-0551 or visit altorfer.com.

