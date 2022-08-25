The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the Ritchie Bros. facility at 4444 Ritchie Dr., Longmont, Colo. 80504, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

American Cancer Society's Big Dig Northern Colorado, sponsored by 4Rivers Equipment, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Ritchie Bros. facility at 4444 Ritchie Dr., Longmont, CO 80504, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Big Dig Northern Colorado gives adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, the opportunity to operate heavy machinery. Sponsors and ticket holders become "hard hats" for the day as they come together to raise funds for childhood cancer.

The event will feature large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size to play with in a festive, fair-like atmosphere.

Support of the American Cancer Society advances efforts to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. The American Cancer Society also promotes healthy lifestyles to help prevent cancer and researches cancer and its causes to find more answers and better treatments. The organization fights for lifesaving policy changes and provides everything from emotional support to the latest cancer information for those who have been affected by cancer, including children, parents, healthcare professionals and caregivers.

To purchase tickets, click here.

To make a donation, click here.

For more information about the event, visit https://acsgree.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2022BigDigNorthernColorado

For more information about 4Rivers Equipment, visit https://www.4riversequipment.com/

