List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

American Cancer Society Hosts Big Dig Northern Colorado

Thu August 25, 2022 - West Edition
American Cancer Society


The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the Ritchie Bros. facility at 4444 Ritchie Dr., Longmont, Colo. 80504, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the Ritchie Bros. facility at 4444 Ritchie Dr., Longmont, Colo. 80504, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

American Cancer Society's Big Dig Northern Colorado, sponsored by 4Rivers Equipment, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Ritchie Bros. facility at 4444 Ritchie Dr., Longmont, CO 80504, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Big Dig Northern Colorado gives adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, the opportunity to operate heavy machinery. Sponsors and ticket holders become "hard hats" for the day as they come together to raise funds for childhood cancer.

The event will feature large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size to play with in a festive, fair-like atmosphere.

Support of the American Cancer Society advances efforts to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. The American Cancer Society also promotes healthy lifestyles to help prevent cancer and researches cancer and its causes to find more answers and better treatments. The organization fights for lifesaving policy changes and provides everything from emotional support to the latest cancer information for those who have been affected by cancer, including children, parents, healthcare professionals and caregivers.

To purchase tickets, click here.

To make a donation, click here.

For more information about the event, visit https://acsgree.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2022BigDigNorthernColorado

For more information about 4Rivers Equipment, visit https://www.4riversequipment.com/




Today's top stories

Preservation Methods Protect Construction Materials From Effects of Climate Change

Lane Construction Extends Austin Toll Road

Sunken Antarctic Research Vessel Being Demolished in Washington State

PowerVac Allows for Excavation Without Vacuum Truck

ARTBA Foundation Announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

Fisher Introduces New Line of Storm Boxx Pusher Plows

Fay, S&B USA Construction Reconnects Hill District, Pittsburgh's Downtown

VIDEO: North Carolina Zoo to Begin Building New $75M Habitat for Asian Animals



 

Read more about...

American Cancer Society Colorado events






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA