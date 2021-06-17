On May 19, 2021, the New York Metro Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) held its 2021 Equipment and Product Exposition, which was hosted by the Town of Orangeburg highway department. Smiles were seen for the first time in more than a year by many as New York State starts to finally open up after a year of COVID restrictions and masking regulations. This year's events included breakfast and lunch, storm water management training, a substantial number of exhibits and displays and awards and proclamations of the day. CEG

Today's top stories