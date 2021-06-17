Equipmentdown-arrow
APWA Holds Annual Equipment Show in Orangeburg, N.Y.

Thu June 17, 2021 - Northeast Edition #13
CEG


On May 19, 2021, the New York Metro Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) held its 2021 Equipment and Product Exposition, which was hosted by the Town of Orangeburg highway department. Smiles were seen for the first time in more than a year by many as New York State starts to finally open up after a year of COVID restrictions and masking regulations. This year's events included breakfast and lunch, storm water management training, a substantial number of exhibits and displays and awards and proclamations of the day. CEG

(L-R): Equipment show committee members Jeffrey Coleman, village of Scarsdale; Jim Maxwell, retired; Tyler Seifert, village of Scarsdale; Jim Dean, town of Orangetown; Lou Martirano, village of Tarrytown; Peter Sciliano, retired; and Stephan Muno, town of Orangetown.
With SANY New York showing the latest offerings in SANY excavating products (L-R) are Karie Boniface, George Maggiolo and Joe Duplessis, of SANY North America.
Glenco Supply has every sign you will ever need, and some you may not have even thought of yet.
New York is opened back up and attendees reveled in the opportunity to openly communicate face to face.
John Wuko of Powerco Equipment Inc. shows off the Mecalac municipal equipment being introduced to the United States.
David Cope (L) and John Jordan are with one of the most trusted names in sanitation vehicles in New York State — Long Island Sanitation.
In the New York Metropolitan area, the John Deere name is synonymous with Jesco. (L-R) are Steve Boniface, Ryan Harlow and Dave Dellaratta.
Jimmy Sammaro (L) and Jerry Gannon of Northeast Sweepers and Rentals have the sweepers you need for sale or rent.
Michael “Mickey” Montanya of Montage Enterprises showcasing the Kut-Mor flail mower line.
Let the paving experts at Gorman plan your next project. (L-R) are Tony Squicciarini, Kim Travis and Dave Mellon.
Ray McGrath (L), McGrath Municipal Equipment, and Ric Simon, executive vice president of Falcon, exhibit some of the finest asphalt recycling equipment available.
Representatives of the town of Tuxedo highway department check out an Oshkosh truck.




