List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

APWA Hosts 2022 North American Snow Conference

Wed April 27, 2022 - National Edition #9
CEG


The American Public Works Association (APWA) held its 2022 North American Snow Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pa., April 10 to 13.

Equipment manufacturer and dealer representatives were on hand to introduce new equipment, technologies and innovations to combat snow and ice. In addition to displays, many educational sessions, led by industry experts, were well attended.

Planning is already under way for next year's event, to be held April 16 to 19 in Omaha, Neb.

For more information, visit apwa.net. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13

(L-R): Seth Bergerud, Jennifer Walth and BJ Talarico, all of Western Products, are there to discuss the benefits of Western’s contractor grade WIDE-OUT XL plow.
Falcon Asphalt Repair Equipment’s Brian Thornton (L) and Tyler Peters present asphalt maintenance equipment.
Tenco’s Chantal Rousseau was in from Canada to present the Tenco wide wing system.
Ken Keyton of Valk Manufacturing Company explained how this RTP plow is available with triple gang or exposed compression trip springs.
Kent Winter greets attendees at the Winter Equipment booth.
Tom Schanz (L) of SANY is joined by Dan Snedecor of Holms Attachments to present the SANY wheel loader with the Holms broom attachment.
Murphy Tractor and Equipment’s Chris Grimes (L) and Adam Kelley brought this John Deere 544 wheel loader to the Snow Conference.
KM International’s Kurt Schwartz presents the company’s line of asphalt maintenance equipment.
Fisher Plow’s Doug Clark — with the Fisher SnoFoil — spoke with attendees about the company’s lineup of snow and ice maintenance products.
Chris Sullivan of Cleveland Brothers’ spoke with attendees about the benefits of Caterpillar snow maintenance equipment.
Barry Hanson, product representative of Doosan Bobcat, with a UW 56 Toolcat utility work machine.
Mat Wysocki (L) and Brian Beury of Buyers Products Company had plenty of snow and ice maintenance equipment at the show.
(L-R): Nate Weaver and Larry Faidley of J & J Truck Bodies and Trailers team up with James Dawson of International Truck to present their line of vocational truck equipment.




Today's top stories

Despite Supply Delays, Construction of New Multi-Housing Unit On Schedule

HEM Paving Produces New Models for Overlay Projects

Reed & Reed Leads Replacement of Aging, Deteriorating Bridge in Maine

Bette & Cring to Complete Critical Bridge Replacement

Asphalt Pavements Now Eligible for Federal Funding to Reduce Carbon

VIDEO: Pre-Engineered Steel Building As a Structural Solution

Burlington, Vt., City Council Finally OKs Contract to Build Champlain Parkway

INDOT Kicks Off 2022 Next Level Roads Construction Season



 

Read more about...

American Public Works Association Events Snow Equipment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.95234 \\ -75.16379 \\ 50.243.58.82 \\ Philadelphia \\ Pennsylvania