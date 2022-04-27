The American Public Works Association (APWA) held its 2022 North American Snow Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pa., April 10 to 13.

Equipment manufacturer and dealer representatives were on hand to introduce new equipment, technologies and innovations to combat snow and ice. In addition to displays, many educational sessions, led by industry experts, were well attended.

Planning is already under way for next year's event, to be held April 16 to 19 in Omaha, Neb.

CEG



