As a provider of infrastructure-related safety equipment and solutions, Arcosa Shoring Products strives to create long term value for its customers and stakeholders by promoting a culture that values Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibility. To that end, Arcosa recently produced a video highlighting the company's ESG commitment.

"Clearly the trench shoring industry's number one priority is safety," said Joe Zylman, president of Arcosa Shoring Products and NAXSA board member. "However, underground construction personnel are not the only beneficiaries of all that we do collectively.

"The environment benefits every time a contractor digs a trench to install shoring rather than sloping.

"Yes, trench shoring saves lives, but it also does so much more."

The video, Environmental Social Governance by Arcosa Shoring Products, is located on YouTube.

Arcosa Shoring Products is one of the largest trench protection equipment manufacturers in the country. The company operates its sales, marketing and dealer network under the GME, Pro-Tec Equipment and Efficiency Production brands.

Arcosa Shoring Products is part of Arcosa Incorporated's Construction Products Division.

