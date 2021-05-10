Astec announced that heavy equipment dealer Cowin Equipment Company now offers Roadtec machinery in Alabama and select counties in Florida and Mississippi.

Cowin specializes in the distribution of construction equipment for general contracting, mining, quarrying, utility, industrial, forestry and other industries and applications. Cowin and Astec share a unified, customer-centric approach.

Brian Gray, group vice president of sales at Astec, said, "This agreement demonstrates that Astec and Cowin are aligned in our focus on exceeding customers' expectations. For eight decades, Cowin has delivered value-added products and services and we look forward to continuing that legacy."

Jamie Cowin, president and CEO of Cowin Equipment added, "We are thrilled to partner with Astec. We believe Roadtec is the premiere brand for asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, milling machines, brooms and other roadbuilding products. Cowin Equipment has been increasingly engaged with the roadbuilding industry and our new partnership will allow us to expand our market reach."

Cowin Equipment Company has locations in Birmingham, Ala.; Mobile, Ala.; Montgomery Ala.; Huntsville, Ala.; Oxford, Ala.; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and Pensacola, Fla.

For more information visit, www.astecindustries.com.

