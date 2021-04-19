The simplicity of having all of the required filters in one package speeds up regular maintenance tasks and allows operators to get to work sooner.

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduced maintenance kits for simple and convenient ASV machine parts purchasing and maintenance.

The kits include replacement filters for service intervals. All parts included are OEM.

"We want our customers to have the best performance from their machines," said Buck Storlie, ASV product line manager. "These kits make it easy and convenient for them to achieve that through proper upkeep combined with OEM parts designed to keep the machine performing long term while avoiding costly repairs."

The ASV maintenance kits include hydraulic filter(s), an engine oil filter, fuel filter(s) and air filters. The packaged kits remove the guesswork from the process of replacing filters by including all required components in one package. This simplicity speeds up regular maintenance tasks and allows operators to get to work sooner. Additionally, the kits include labeling with instructions for ASV's ELITE line of high-performance, heavy-duty lubricants. The engine oil, hydraulic oil and grease products are extensively tested for use in optimizing ASV equipment and allow operators to do more work in more places.

"Whether you're a contractor completing a job or a landowner tending your property, you don't want to waste time hunting down the proper filters for your machine. With the kits, you have everything you need in one place. Just open the box and go," Storlie said. "Plus, the added convenience means you're less likely to procrastinate your filter changes, helping ensure the long-term health of your machine."

ASV maintenance kits are available through ASV's dealer network. They are compatible with all current machines as well as many older models.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

