Bergmann Americas' product line is a great addition and fit to expand the product offering of all dirt moving applications, especially when contractors are faced with soft conditions, slopes and tight work zones where production requirements are always thrown a curve ball.

Bergmann Americas, with its North American headquarters in Spartanburg, S.C., is the North American importer of the Bergmann product line from Meppen, Germany. The product offering for dealers includes compact articulated dump trucks (15 tons), track dumpers (12 tons) and the Bergmann site dumper line-up (4-10 tons).

Bergmann, which celebrated its 60 year anniversary last year, has stepped up in a big way in the North American market, according to the manufacturer. Every Bergmann machine provides the best possible combination of Bergmann's four key design parameters: handling, safety, effectiveness and efficiency.

The Bergmann C815s is a 15 ton compact articulated dump truck with three dump body options: rear dump, swivel dump and three-way dump. New for 2021 is the C815s Bergmann 3,000 gal. off road water truck. The C912s track dumper offers a swivel dump, rear dump and flatbed designs. The site dumper line up offers extended flexibility in the 4-10 ton class.

For more information, call 864/707-0080.

