Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Bergmann Adds C815s Water Truck to Product Line

Mon August 16, 2021 - National Edition
Bergmann Americas


New for 2021 is the C815s Bergmann 3,000 gal. off road water truck.
New for 2021 is the C815s Bergmann 3,000 gal. off road water truck.
New for 2021 is the C815s Bergmann 3,000 gal. off road water truck. The Bergmann C815s is a 15 ton compact articulated dump truck with three dump body options: rear dump, swivel dump and three-way dump. The C912s track dumper offers a swivel dump, rear dump and flatbed designs.

Bergmann Americas' product line is a great addition and fit to expand the product offering of all dirt moving applications, especially when contractors are faced with soft conditions, slopes and tight work zones where production requirements are always thrown a curve ball.

Bergmann Americas, with its North American headquarters in Spartanburg, S.C., is the North American importer of the Bergmann product line from Meppen, Germany. The product offering for dealers includes compact articulated dump trucks (15 tons), track dumpers (12 tons) and the Bergmann site dumper line-up (4-10 tons).

Bergmann, which celebrated its 60 year anniversary last year, has stepped up in a big way in the North American market, according to the manufacturer. Every Bergmann machine provides the best possible combination of Bergmann's four key design parameters: handling, safety, effectiveness and efficiency.

The Bergmann C815s is a 15 ton compact articulated dump truck with three dump body options: rear dump, swivel dump and three-way dump. New for 2021 is the C815s Bergmann 3,000 gal. off road water truck. The C912s track dumper offers a swivel dump, rear dump and flatbed designs. The site dumper line up offers extended flexibility in the 4-10 ton class.

For more information, call 864/707-0080.




Today's top stories

A Look at Industry Trends in Concrete Paving

Going Green On the Job Site

Liebherr USA Co. Launches Partnership With Advance Technical Institute

Reading Anthracite Rolls Out Big Cats at Pennsylvania Mine

VIDEO: Florida A.I. Construction Tech Start-Up Announces Launch of Its First Estimating Product

Topnet Live GNSS Network Expands to Meet Increased Digitalization Demands

Champion Iron Signs Letter of Intent With Caterpillar for Advanced Drilling Technologies at Bloom Lake Mine

Groundbreaking Held for Consolidated Early Learning Academy



 

Read more about...

articulated trucks BERGMANN Dump Trucks Off-Highway Trucks TRUCKS Water Trucks






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo