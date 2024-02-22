Photo courtesy of Bobcat Bobcat-branded products include internal combustion cushion and pneumatic tire forklifts, electric counterbalance forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, pallet trucks/stacker forklifts and warehouse vehicles.

Bobcat Company, a global equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of forklifts; industrial air compressors; turf renovation equipment; and portable power products including air compressors, generators and light towers.

"Through our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, we have significantly broadened our product portfolio to not only meet the needs of our loyal customers but also to inspire and empower new customers to conquer their toughest job site challenges," said Scott Park, CEO and vice chairman of Doosan Bobcat Inc.

"With an expanded range of solutions, we're empowering even more customers to accomplish more."

These products are now available at select Bobcat dealerships throughout North America. Last year, Bobcat announced Doosan Industrial Vehicle, Doosan Portable Power, Doosan Industrial Air and RYAN turf renovation products would change to the Bobcat brand as part of the organization's global brand strategy. All product lines have officially rebranded under Bobcat in North America with transitions on these product lines also happening globally in applicable markets.

Customers can now purchase these Bobcat branded products, which includes:

Forklifts: Internal combustion cushion and pneumatic tire forklifts, electric counterbalance forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, pallet trucks/stacker forklifts and warehouse vehicles.

Industrial air: Industrial air compressors ranging from 30- to 200-hp, with both fixed and variable speed offerings.

Turf renovation equipment: Aerators, sod cutters, dethatchers, overseeders and other specialty products that serve landscaping and grounds care professionals across a variety of industries including golf, sports turf, landscaping and rental.

Portable power: Air compressors ranging from 185 to 1600 CFM, mobile generators ranging from 25 to 570 kVA and light towers with runtime up to 105 hours.

Customers can search bobcat.com/dealer to find their local dealer offering these newly rebranded Bobcat products.

