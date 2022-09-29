BOMAG Americas Inc., a division of Fayat Group, a European-based manufacturer of several lines of road construction equipment, recently held an event at its Ridgeway, S.C., headquarters and factory to highlight its latest products to contractors and dealers.

The BOMAG Innovation Days demonstration introduced the equipment maker's latest technologies as well as the capabilities of its new equipment in what BOMAG Global President Ralf Junker calls a "real life" jobsite setting.

By allowing more than 150 of its construction customers from across the United States and Canada to see its machines working up close, rather than in immovable displays at trade shows, BOMAG officials believe people can better see and understand what the products can do.

Among the equipment for building professionals to inspect at the BOMAG event, north of Columbia, were its compaction, milling, paving and reclaiming/stabilizing machines for roadbuilding and other construction projects.

"Today, we are introducing a number of new innovations," Junker said, adding that upgrades were made to its compaction line's newest small tamper, the BT 50, and a modern design has been applied to its light rollers. "From there, we have our new baby, the high-end BM 2000/65 large planer, BOMAG's largest milling machine and already a best seller launched a half-year ago."

Customer Feedback Valuable to BOMAG

After having held BOMAG Innovation Days events in Europe and Asia for years, the company began to hold the same events in the United States, a source of pride for the company.

Junker and other BOMAG executives stage these events to better understand the needs and goals of its customers, and it has always worked to lead the industry in groundbreaking new developments, he said.

A meet-and-greet reception opened BOMAG's Innovation Days, followed the next day by what Junker called "more theoretical training" of the equipment, and an informative tour of both the parts warehouse and the product assembly line. Later, many of the manufacturer's diverse set of road-building machines were put to work for the assembled contractors.

In addition, a static equipment exposition at the factory allows customers to meet with and ask questions of BOMAG's product managers and marketing personnel.

"People tell us quite precisely what they are demanding and looking for," said Junker. "We need to meet our customers to exchange ideas and be close to them to know what they need to be happy with our products. Their feedback is really a huge value for all of us in our work."

To end each BOMAG Innovation Days gathering, BOMAG entertained its guests with a demonstration of the power of its compaction equipment, he said.

"People really enjoy seeing how easy it is to destroy up to four cars at the same time with one of our 60-ton compactors," Junker said, laughing. CEG

