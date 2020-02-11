Broderson Announces Empire Crane Northeast Dealer

Empire Crane Company has been announced as a dealership of Broderson Manufacturing Corporation’s full line of carry deck industrial cranes. It will be stocking new units for customers in upstate New York, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Empire has three locations that each offer sales, parts, service, and rentals which will be support junctions for local Broderson customers.

"Empire Crane has the facilities, support infrastructure and a team which possesses strong industry knowledge," said Ed Kocsis, major accounts and east region manager at Broderson.

Paul Lonergan, Empire Crane owner and president said, "It's a very compact machine, which makes it great for indoor applications at plants or industrial manufacturing facilities. Being a Broderson dealer will allow us to support this market-sector better than we ever could before."

Currently on order for Empire Crane, are all new carry decks from the factory:

2.5-ton Broderson IC20-1K

4-ton Broderson IC35-2G

18-ton Broderson IC200-3J

25-ton Broderson IC400-3B

Empire also has a new 2020 9-ton IC80-3L in stock in its Boston location, plus a pre-sold 15 ton IC200-3J.

The team from Empire Crane will be traveling to Las Vegas in March for the ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 show to participate in the Broderson booth (as well as others). At the booth, the new 2020 2.5-ton Broderson IC20-1K will be on display and available for sale. The crane features a three-section boom with a tip height of 27 ft. 9 in. and a 7 ft. jib. It also is equipped with a Tier IVF diesel engine and a narrow 4 ft. design for better access to tight work spaces and easy transportation.

"We look forward to working with Empire Crane to promote and support the Broderson product line in the Northeast," Kocsis said.

For more information about Empire Crane Company, www.EmpireCrane.com.

For more information about Broderson Manufacturing Corp, visit bmccranes.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.