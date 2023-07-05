The Butler Machinery team (Butler Machinery photo)

Hosting competition-style events for associates is not new to Butler Machinery. For many years, Butler has participated in Tech Wars, a skills and knowledge-based competition for service technicians. The success and growth of that program was seen throughout the company, and it wasn't long after that parts associates wanted in on the action and expressed interest in a competition of their own — Parts Wars.

The competition showcases two divisions — construction and agriculture. Each division has four hands-on skills scenarios.

A team of Butler Machinery technical communicators, product support managers and various departments worked to develop simulated skills and challenges replicating on-the-job scenarios such as operating forklifts, parts counter selling skills, hose building and core inspections. "Using real-world situations, Parts Wars builds confidence by challenging them to showcase their abilities under pressure," said Ben Wasserburger, executive director of service of Butler.

Parts Wars participants also had an opportunity to work together in a few team-building exercises. Each group was tasked to build the strongest spaghetti bridge and create a container that would protect an egg from a 20-ft. drop. The extra activities are an invaluable experience for associates to connect and work together towards a common goal.

"One of Butler's values is ‘Our Team.' Parts Wars is a great example of that value in action. The Parts Wars event is an opportunity for our associates to highlight their expertise, skills and abilities in a fun and challenging environment," said Mike Sanden, training and development director of Butler. "It's another way that Butler highlights the importance of our values in action."

Parts Wars isn't about the score. In fact, the scores are never revealed, just the winners.

"I think it truly is a celebration of self, and it's an opportunity to create relationships across Butler," said Twylah Blotsky, president and dealer principal of Butler Machinery.

Parts Wars is meant to be a fun event where team members can be challenged, pushed out of their comfort zone and highlight their dedication and knowledge.

"Aftermarket parts support is the key differentiator of Butler Machinery Company," said Wasserburger. "Our parts teams work around the clock, ensuring our customers have the right parts at the right time, which is critical to their success. This event instills confidence to take back what they have learned to the workplace to better serve our customers with best-in-class support."

Butler is currently the only Caterpillar dealer putting on a Parts Wars competition in 2023. In future years, it's hoped to have other dealerships participate in Parts Wars, creating a third round of competition and bringing all dealer finalists together.

Congratulations to the Butler Parts Wars Winners:

Ag

First — Brent Nelson

Second — Luke Severson

Construction (Heavy)

First — Brooke Bartholomew

Second — Mitch Rowe

