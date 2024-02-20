The California Transportation Commission (CTC) recently allocated nearly $1.2 billion for investments for urban and rural projects throughout the state, continuing a historic push to improve the state's vital transportation infrastructure.

The latest allocations include more than $427.7 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and $164.6 million via Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The CTC included $245 million for full trash capture devices, shoreline embankment restoration, improvements to bus, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, railroad overcrossings and better alignment with the Americans with Disabilities Act throughout the state highway system. Trash capture devices are mesh screens placed in rivers and other waterways that filter out large and small pollutants. They prevent litter from continuing downstream to bays, estuaries and the ocean.

"California is continuing to upgrade our transportation infrastructure," said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares, "These investments will help us increase the safe, equitable and sustainable transportation access that all Californians deserve."

The largest investment will be for a project in the Bay Area (Alameda County, District 4), where a total of $66.4 million will be allocated in and near Pleasanton — from Route 680 to Route 238 — to rehabilitate pavement, shoulders, off- and on-ramps, construct concrete barrier, upgrade signs, guardrail and Transportation Management System (TMS) elements and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

The second largest investment is $53.1 million for State Route 2 in and near the city of Los Angeles, from Centinela Avenue to Cotner Avenue, from North La Brea Avenue to North Oxford Avenue, and from U.S. 101 to the Glendale Boulevard undercrossing. The project consists of rehabilitating pavement, construct bus pads, make bicycle and intersection improvements, modify traffic signals, upgrade curb and gutters and lighting and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. $53.1 million.

Also in Los Angelese County, $11.46 million will be invested for State Route 1 at Big Rock Drive in Malibu. Work includes restoring shoreline embankment restoration by installing a secant pile wall to prevent erosion and flooding. A total of $16.84 million will go toward State Route 138 from State Route 14 to Pearblossom Highway/Avenue T in Palmdale. This project consists of upgrading curb ramps, pedestrian signals, crosswalk striping and sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Install Class II and Class III bike lanes.

In Marin County (Bay Area, District 4), $21 million will be allocated in and near Sausalito, Larkspur and San Rafael on Routes 101, 131 and 580 at various locations to construct permanent Full Trash Capture (FTC) devices to achieve statewide National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit compliance units for trash capture.

Napa County will see a $15.5 million allocation on SR 29 to replace a culvert with reinforced concrete and to restore the drainage system.

In District 6, Wheeler Ridge CAPM (Kern County): $20.51 million will go toward rehabilitating pavement, replace signage and install Transportation Management System (TMS) elements on Interstate 5 near Grapevine, from Grapevine Road to the Route 5/99 Separation.

In Stockton (District 10), $17,668,000 will be invested for Phase 1A of the State Route 99/120 Connector Project to widen the connector ramp from eastbound State Route 120 (SR-120) to southbound State Route 99 (SR-99) near the city of Manteca. The project will widen the connector ramp from one lane to two lanes, along with removing the Austin Road overcrossing and replacing it with a four-lane structure spanning SR 99 and the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR). The project will also be adding a new connecting road from Austin Road to East Woodward Avenue and modifying the existing UPRR gated crossing at that intersection. The project aims to improve traffic flow and will be administered by the San Joaquin Council of Governments (SJCOG).

