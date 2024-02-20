Construction Equipment Guide
Tue February 20, 2024 - West Edition #4
In a boost for electric vehicle reliability, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Caltrans more than $63 million in federal funds to fix and install more than 1,000 chargers at 300 sites statewide.
The $63.7 million from the federal Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator (EVC RAA) grant program — part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — will replace broken charging stations and install additional chargers to meet new federal standards for public charging infrastructure.
"Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, California will receive nearly $64 million to improve EV charging stations across the state," said Sen. Alex Padilla. "Accelerating the adoption of an electric vehicle powered future requires a strong, reliable, accessible charging network across the state."
"This funding will allow California to continue to lead the nation in zero-emission-vehicle adoption, increasing reliability and cutting planet-warming pollution," said California State Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. "We want to thank the Biden-Harris Administration, Sen. Alex Padilla and the state's congressional delegation for supporting the expansion of a charging network throughout the state while combatting climate change."
"Increasing the accessibility and standardization of EV charging stations will help us to build a more modern transportation system," said Tony Tavares, Caltrans director. "This latest federal funding will support Caltrans in achieving its climate action goals."