Mon June 28, 2021 - West Edition #14
Caltrans recently awarded $34 million in state and federal funds to cities, counties, tribes and transit agencies throughout California to improve the state's transportation network. The grant money — including $25 million funded by Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — will be used to plan sustainable transportation projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the state highway system, enhance access to safe walkways and bikeways and increase natural disaster preparedness.
"Investing in transportation planning is essential to our goal of providing a safe, sustainable system that advances equity and livability throughout the state," said said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. "These grants will help our communities create more connected routes for all residents, regardless of whether they travel by car, bike, foot or mass transit."
In total, Caltrans allocated:
Caltrans awards planning grants each year through a competitive process to encourage local and regional projects. Applications are evaluated on how they further state transportation goals by identifying and addressing statewide, interregional or regional transportation deficiencies on the highway system.