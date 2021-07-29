Case Construction Equipment has named its 2020 "Diamond Dealer" and "Gold Dealer" award recipients as part of its North American Construction Equipment Partnership Program.

The awards recognize dealerships across the United States and Canada for excellence in five categories including sales performance, marketing and communications, product support, parts support and training.

The 2020 Diamond Dealer award winners are: ASCO Equipment (Texas), Groff Tractor (Pa., Md., N.J.), J.R. Brisson Equipment (Ontario, Quebec), Longus Equipment Inc. (Quebec), McCann Industries Inc. (Ill., Ind., Mich.) and Redhead Equipment (Saskatchewan).

The 2020 Gold Dealer award winners are: Crawler Supply (La.), Eagle Power & Equipment (Del., Pa.), HiTrac (1974) Inc. (Winnipeg, Manitoba), Kucera Group (Ontario), Lawrence Equipment (Va., N.C.), Medico Industries Inc. (Pa.), and Monroe Tractor (N.Y., Mass., Conn.).

"One of the most important ways that Case differentiates itself is through a dealer network that delivers a complete experience of service and support — from the initial purchase of a machine through its entire life cycle," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment.

"These exemplary partners have the expertise and business relationships that keep people coming back through their doors, and they've done outstanding work representing the Case brand."

The Case Partnership Program is designed to increase dealer performance per the results of a dealer assessment while encouraging them to excel in their role as a "Professional Partner" to customers.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com.

Today's top stories