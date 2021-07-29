Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Case Construction Equipment Announces 2020 Diamond Dealer, Gold Dealer Award Winners

Thu July 29, 2021 - National Edition
Case Construction Equipment


Case Construction Equipment has named its 2020 "Diamond Dealer" and "Gold Dealer" award recipients as part of its North American Construction Equipment Partnership Program.

The awards recognize dealerships across the United States and Canada for excellence in five categories including sales performance, marketing and communications, product support, parts support and training.

The 2020 Diamond Dealer award winners are: ASCO Equipment (Texas), Groff Tractor (Pa., Md., N.J.), J.R. Brisson Equipment (Ontario, Quebec), Longus Equipment Inc. (Quebec), McCann Industries Inc. (Ill., Ind., Mich.) and Redhead Equipment (Saskatchewan).

The 2020 Gold Dealer award winners are: Crawler Supply (La.), Eagle Power & Equipment (Del., Pa.), HiTrac (1974) Inc. (Winnipeg, Manitoba), Kucera Group (Ontario), Lawrence Equipment (Va., N.C.), Medico Industries Inc. (Pa.), and Monroe Tractor (N.Y., Mass., Conn.).

"One of the most important ways that Case differentiates itself is through a dealer network that delivers a complete experience of service and support — from the initial purchase of a machine through its entire life cycle," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment.

"These exemplary partners have the expertise and business relationships that keep people coming back through their doors, and they've done outstanding work representing the Case brand."

The Case Partnership Program is designed to increase dealer performance per the results of a dealer assessment while encouraging them to excel in their role as a "Professional Partner" to customers.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com.




Today's top stories

Focusing On Hazard Communication Standards

Trumbull Tackles 'a Little Bit of Everything' On Ohio River Crossing

Scarsella Brothers Fix 'Astronomical' Flood Issue on SR 112

Doosan Bobcat Continues Expansion With Groundbreaking of $70M Manufacturing Campus in North Carolina

How to Be an A+ Crane Signal Person

West Coast Power Tech Startup to Build New HQ, Campus in Durham, N.C.

SMP Couplers, Tiltrotators Available Exclusively From Chadwick-BaRoss

O&G Donates to Connecticut Children's



 

Read more about...

Awards Business News Case Construction Equipment Eagle Power & Equipment Groff Tractor & Equipment, Inc. Lawrence Equipment McCann Industries Medico Industries Monroe Tractor






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo