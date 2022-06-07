Continuing its round of open house events, Southeastern Equipment Company invited contractors and municipal maintenance employees to get a first look at Case's recently launched TV620B compact track loader at the dealership's Heath, Ohio, branch on May 26. The event attracted a sizable crowd eager to learn about the new machine, which Case cites as the largest and most powerful CTL ever built.

The 114-hp, 6,200-lb. rated operating capacity TV620B is equipped with more standardized features than previously available on any Case CTL. Features include standard adjustable electro-hydraulic controls; high-flow hydraulics; auto ride control; one-way self-leveling; a hydraulic coupler; an auto-reversing fan; and a one-year subscription to Case SiteWatch telematics.

Attendees at the open house were treated to lunch and had an opportunity to spend one-on-one time with the dealership's sales representatives and support personnel in a relaxed and informative environment.

Upcoming Southeastern Equipment Company Open House events are scheduled for:

Gallipolis — June 23

Marietta — July 14

Mentor — July 27

Brunswick — Aug. 11

With 18 locations spanning Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and West Virginia, Southeastern Equipment Company is the authorized dealer for more than 30 equipment lines, providing new and used equipment sales and rentals backed by in-shop and field technicians and a fully stocked and staffed parts department. The company also has an ecommerce parts division which is available online by visiting parts.southeasternequip.com.

Serving the aggregate, agriculture, construction, industrial, landscape, municipal and utilities markets, Southeastern Equipment Company was established in 1957 and is among the largest privately owned Case dealers in the Midwest. CEG

