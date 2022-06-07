List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Case CTL Debuts at Southeastern's Heath, Ohio, Open House

Tue June 07, 2022 - Midwest Edition #12
CEG


Continuing its round of open house events, Southeastern Equipment Company invited contractors and municipal maintenance employees to get a first look at Case's recently launched TV620B compact track loader at the dealership's Heath, Ohio, branch on May 26. The event attracted a sizable crowd eager to learn about the new machine, which Case cites as the largest and most powerful CTL ever built.

The 114-hp, 6,200-lb. rated operating capacity TV620B is equipped with more standardized features than previously available on any Case CTL. Features include standard adjustable electro-hydraulic controls; high-flow hydraulics; auto ride control; one-way self-leveling; a hydraulic coupler; an auto-reversing fan; and a one-year subscription to Case SiteWatch telematics.

Attendees at the open house were treated to lunch and had an opportunity to spend one-on-one time with the dealership's sales representatives and support personnel in a relaxed and informative environment.

Upcoming Southeastern Equipment Company Open House events are scheduled for:

  • Gallipolis — June 23
  • Marietta — July 14
  • Mentor — July 27
  • Brunswick — Aug. 11

With 18 locations spanning Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and West Virginia, Southeastern Equipment Company is the authorized dealer for more than 30 equipment lines, providing new and used equipment sales and rentals backed by in-shop and field technicians and a fully stocked and staffed parts department. The company also has an ecommerce parts division which is available online by visiting parts.southeasternequip.com.

Serving the aggregate, agriculture, construction, industrial, landscape, municipal and utilities markets, Southeastern Equipment Company was established in 1957 and is among the largest privately owned Case dealers in the Midwest. CEG

Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6

(L-R): Robertson Construction Inc.’s Steve Heist and Kirk VanGuelpen caught up with Mike Stutske of Stutske Construction. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Buster Prince of the city of Newark joined Licking County’s Jordan Susil, Trent Sforza and Loren Dobbins to look over this Mauldin M415XT, which comes equipped with a motor grader blade, loader bucket and a scarifier on the back. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Ron Brown of the city of Heath along with Allen Stevens and Darren Willey, both of the village of Granville, check in with Southeastern Equipment’s Gary Buck at the parts counter. (CEG photo)
Southeastern Equipment’s Heath Watton (C) chats with Dreams Excavating & Paving’s Terry Parry (L) and Brett Ginn while they enjoyed lunch. (CEG photo)
Southeastern Equipment’s Doug Neff enjoys lunch with Dustin Eppley, John Reynolds and Ryan Weaver along with Southeastern Equipment’s Clint Appleman. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Southeastern Equipment’s Tim Matheny discusses features of Case’s recently launched TV620B compact track loader with Micro Construction’s Jerry Mock, Tuff Trucking’s Tony Mock and Micro Construction’s Rusty Mock at the Heath open house. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

Mosites Construction Leads Roberto Clemente Bridge Rehabilitation

Kubota Unveils Plans for New $140M Facility to Further Expand Manufacturing Capacity in Gainesville, Ga.

Cianbro Leads Reconstruction of Veranda Street Bridge in Portland, Maine

Cat 966 GC Wheel Loader Delivers High Performance, Easy Operation, Low Owning/Operating Costs

Vertical Construction Under Way at Onda Residences in Miami

AGCMN Opens Registration for Sporting Clays Fundraiser

Foundations Nearly Finished at Two-Building Residential Site in Midtown Manhattan

Martin Equipment Opens New Columbia, Mo., Facility



 

Read more about...

Case Compact Track Loaders Events New Products Southeastern Equipment Co., Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA