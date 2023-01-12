Case Construction Equipment is launching the second leg of its Groundbreaker Roadshow celebrating the launch of the Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader — a first-of-its-kind machine and an all-new equipment category launched in 2022.

The tour attracted crowds last fall and put a huge exclamation point on one of the largest and most dynamic product launches of the year.

Attendees of The Groundbreaker Roadshow will experience the Minotaur firsthand while enjoying a day on the lot with chances for prizes and giveaways. The second leg of the Groundbreaker Roadshow kicks off on Jan. 17 with Luby Equipment. For the full roadshow schedule, visit http://casece.com/Roadshow.

Case Minotaur DL550 Compact Dozer Loader

Weighing in at more than 18,000 lbs. and working with 114 hp, the new first-of-its-kind machine delivers true dozing and grading performance, as well as powerful site loading capabilities and compatibility with hundreds of attachments. A single platform has never delivered this level of versatility, power and precision, according to the manufacturer — all culminating in an entirely new product category created by Case: the compact dozer loader.

The hallmark advancement of the Case Minotaur DL550 is the chassis-integrated C-frame with six-way dozer blade. The C-frame hydraulically couples into both the chassis of the machine, as well as the attachment coupler.

This design provides the stability and smooth operating plane of a small dozer while ensuring that all operating power is channeled through the whole body of the machine. This establishes greater performance and long-term reliability than the simple combination of a dozer blade attachment to a traditional compact track loader.

It also comes standard with Case Universal Machine Control, which makes the machine ready for any of the major three providers of machine control technology, which are sold separately. It's also available with an optional, industry-exclusive fully integrated ripper for tearing up tough terrain to simplify dozing and earthmoving operations.

The C-frame is then detached to allow the operator to use it as a loader with a heavy-duty 1.25-cu.-yd. bucket, or with hundreds of common loader attachments many equipment owners already have in their fleet.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/Minotaur.

