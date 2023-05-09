SQLSTATE[42S02]: Base table or view not found: 1146 Table 'CEG.tblEditorials_Next' doesn't exist Case IH, AGuru Machinery Announce New Partnership : CEG
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Case IH, AGuru Machinery Announce New Partnership

    Tue May 09, 2023 - National Edition
    Farm Equipment


    CNH Industrial, parent company to Case IH has entered into an agreement with AGuru Machinery, a strip-till company based in Congerville, Ill.

    "AGuru Machinery expands our capabilities within our strip-till portfolio and serves as a reminder that we are committed to advancing soil management technology, agronomically sustainable practices and the future of farming," said Monte Weller, Case IH global product leader for crop production. "Strip-till is a game-changer for soil health, cost savings and yield productivity."

    "We have always said, 'different isn't always better; better is always different,' and we knew this technology partnership would result in continued research and better technology for AGuru and Case IH customers," AGuru President Bill Preller said.

    CNH has bought the drawings for AGuru's current product line and now has the right to manufacture the current product line, but AGuru remains an independent business, manufacturer and brand. There are currently no plans in the works for CNH to purchase AGuru in 2023.

    "This agreement will allow us to incorporate more options to serve our farmers more effectively and efficiently," said Scott Harris, global brand president of Case IH. "The future of farming depends on ingenuity and creative solutions. At Case IH we've been solving these problems for over 180 years, and we are confident and proud to call AGuru Machinery a partner moving forward."

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories




     

    Read more about...

    Agricultural Equipment Business News Case IH






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA