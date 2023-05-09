Case IH, AGuru Machinery Announce New Partnership

CNH Industrial, parent company to Case IH has entered into an agreement with AGuru Machinery, a strip-till company based in Congerville, Ill.

"AGuru Machinery expands our capabilities within our strip-till portfolio and serves as a reminder that we are committed to advancing soil management technology, agronomically sustainable practices and the future of farming," said Monte Weller, Case IH global product leader for crop production. "Strip-till is a game-changer for soil health, cost savings and yield productivity."

"We have always said, 'different isn't always better; better is always different,' and we knew this technology partnership would result in continued research and better technology for AGuru and Case IH customers," AGuru President Bill Preller said.

CNH has bought the drawings for AGuru's current product line and now has the right to manufacture the current product line, but AGuru remains an independent business, manufacturer and brand. There are currently no plans in the works for CNH to purchase AGuru in 2023.

"This agreement will allow us to incorporate more options to serve our farmers more effectively and efficiently," said Scott Harris, global brand president of Case IH. "The future of farming depends on ingenuity and creative solutions. At Case IH we've been solving these problems for over 180 years, and we are confident and proud to call AGuru Machinery a partner moving forward."

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

