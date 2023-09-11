The new Axial-Flow 160 series offers built-in benefits for farmers looking to increase their production efficiencies with a reliable machine.

Narrow operating windows make maximizing productivity essential during planting and harvest, regardless of farm size. That's why Case IH has purposefully designed its latest models of the Early Riser planter, Early Riser 2120 and Axial-Flow combine, Axial-Flow 160 series, to ensure peak performance for all producers.

Both equipment solutions deliver advanced technology to small- and mid-scale operations at a price point that makes sense for their operation.

"Farmers shouldn't have to over-buy or retrofit equipment to get something that works for their operation," said David Brennan, planter marketing manager at Case IH. "The Early Riser has been a rockstar since its introduction delivering early, uniform emergence. These new planter models will deliver on the Early Riser name, with a smaller package for farms that need it."

Brennan said that the accuracy found through the Early Riser 2120 delivers rapid, consistent emergence and improves productivity for the operation. Plus, the Early Riser 2120 is driven by flexibility. It will be offered in three row unit configurations, 6R30, 8R30 and 11R15, and also will offer industry-leading seed and fertilizer capacity, including options for both liquid and dry fertilizer.

Early Riser also added 11- and 15-row configurations for the 2110 Rigid Mounted Planter to the 2024 lineup.

The premium tech doesn't stop at planting. The new Axial-Flow 160 series offers built-in benefits for farmers looking to increase their production efficiencies with a reliable machine. The Axial-Flow 160 series now comes with Harvest Command combine automation technology to take the guesswork out of harvesting.

"We know that every field comes with its own unique set of challenges," said Leo Bose, harvest marketing director at Case IH. "Harvest Command was designed with built-in technology that helps navigate those field conditions by making automatic adjustments, regardless of the operator's experience."

The Axial-Flow 160 series comes with the simplicity operators have come to expect from the Axial-Flow combine line, but with some additional benefits. The higher-capacity grain tank, holding up to 350 bushels, combined with the fuel efficiency keeps an operator moving during harvest. And while that grain is being harvested, the in-cab adjustments and grain-on-grain threshing design maintains quality of the crop throughout the fields.

Planting and harvest activities generate agronomic data for farmers, which can simply be aggregated, visualized and managed in Case IH AFS Connect.

