Every year application windows seem to get tighter, which makes efficient and precise applications a top priority. The Patriot 50 Series sprayer and Trident 5550 combination applicator from Case IH offer more efficiency and accuracy with advanced technology to keep operators connected, informed and in control.

For 2024, the Patriot 50 Series Sprayer adds to the line's ability to maximize productivity. The updates made to AFS Pro 1200 allow for single or multi-display options, helping operators customize how they experience the built-in precision with product, guidance and vehicle controls. Choices include a single AFS Pro 1200 display, dual AFS Pro 1200 displays or a combination of AFS Pro 1200 display and Viper 4+.

AutoFold Plus improves operator experience with its ability to streamline the unfolding and folding of the boom with a one-touch approach. Plus, the added center section spray guard builds in a layer of protection of the spray bar and nozzles.

"We know today's retail businesses and farm operations need a sprayer that goes beyond timely and accurate spraying to improve efficiencies and productivity," said Mark Burns, application marketing manager at Case IH. "With the Patriot 50 Series sprayer, we continue to prioritize complete vehicle control, high-level of precision in application, and a superior operator environment."

The Trident 5550 combination applicator also brings updates for the 2024 season with a focus on maximizing productivity and increasing accuracy. The addition of AIM Command FLEX II delivers individual on and off nozzle control, adjustable nozzle pulsing frequency — 10, 15, or 20 times a second, higher flow rates and enhanced diagnostics. The expanded boom options, now reaching 135-ft., allows more acres per pass.

"With varying field conditions and short application windows, optimizing efficiencies is crucial," said Burns. "The 2024 Trident 5550 combination applicator is offering a number of enhancements that we've carried over from the Patriot 50 series sprayers. These include push to connect hydraulics, a nozzle wash station and increased product flow capabilities. We're excited to bring these to our customers who like the idea of one piece of machinery for multiple seasons of use, but also want the latest in precision spraying."

Both the Patriot 50 Series sprayer and Trident 5550 combination applicator are designed for maximum comfort, with features like ergonomic controls and enhanced cab experiences that enable more productive time in the field.

For more information, visit www.caseih.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

