The new Cat 657 and 657G scrapers work in push-pull mode.

Featuring the twin-power design to boost cycle times, the Cat 657 wheel tractor-scraper (WTS) elevates productivity and operating efficiency to deliver low-cost earthmoving.

A 7 percent increase in fuel efficiency over the 657G WTS means more material moved per unit of fuel burned, and improved onboard payload estimating accuracy helps optimize productivity.

The largest open bowl scraper in the Caterpillar line, with a rated load of 52 tons (46.4 t), now has a more spacious cab to boost operator comfort and efficiency in high volume earthmoving, highway construction and mining applications, according to the manufacturer.

"This new 657 is the next generation of ultra-class material moving systems," said John Gerhold, wheel tractor-scraper application specialist of Caterpillar. "It delivers improved productivity, safety and technology, which our customers can use to strengthen their business today — and it is equipped to grow with them to meet tomorrow's requirements."

The 657 features on-the-go weighing through Payload Estimator, allowing the new WTS to achieve 95 percent load accuracy, so operators more easily reach target load goals, according to the manufacturer.

When working in colder climates, the Auto-Stall feature quickly brings the transmission to operating temperature at start-up, so the 657 gets to work faster. Ground speed control lowers fuel consumption by allowing the operator to set the desired top speed, allowing the machine to find the gear that works best for the engine and transmission.

The two-engine design includes the Cat C18 powering the tractor and Cat C15 in the scraper, both meeting stringent U.S. EPA Tier IV Final/EU Stage V emissions standards. Its Advanced Productivity Electronic Control System (APECS) allows the machine to better utilize engine power and torque, resulting in more material moved throughout the shift. The transmission features Electronic Clutch Pressure Control, which improves shift quality and fuel efficiency. New hydraulic disc brakes improve braking performance and reduce maintenance.

Comfortable Operation

A 21 percent larger cab interior than the preceding model, the 657G, improves operator comfort and provides enhanced visibility to the bail, cutting edge and bowl of the new 657. The air suspension comfort seat adjusts and rotates 30-degrees to reduce fatigue, while the new advance ride management adjusts damping to match ground conditions, resulting in a smoother ride for the operator. Automatic HVAC temperature control and defroster come standard for increased operator comfort. The new power access ladder enhances operator safety when entering and exiting the cab.

The new high-pressure steering system requires less steering input, which bolsters operator efficiency and productivity. Automatically engaging when the machine is in eighth gear, engine overspeed protection assists in slowing machine speed when approaching engine limits. Sequence assist, a new option on the 657, automates many operator inputs each cycle to simplify machine operation.

Increased Efficiency

The 657 tractor includes a new hydraulic on-demand fan that increases engine fuel efficiency. The machine also has draft-arm overflow guards, which prevent material accumulation between the draft arms and bowl sides. Ground-level access for fuel fill and all daily maintenance points increases service efficiency and safety to increase machine uptime.

Integrated Payload Estimator and Cat Product Link technologies provide real-time payload, machine location, fuel usage and idle time information as well as diagnostic fault codes — all to significantly increase fleet management efficiency.

A collective view of critical machine operating data is accessed via VisionLink from anywhere there is an internet connection. My.cat.com links managers directly to their VisionLink account and offers access to maintenance schedules, parts and service records, and warranty information.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.