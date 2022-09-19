The high-performance body maximizes payload by reducing the weight by 2.2 to 5.5 tons or more. The mine specific body excels in mature mines, while the combination body combines features of high volume and optional liners to haul both ore and overburden.

The new Cat 789 Mining Truck builds on a legacy of proven performance to offer efficiency gains, the next generation of cab comfort and cutting-edge connectivity. Its design offers a weight advantage to haul more material every load and deliver a cost-per-ton advantage.

The new 789 moves more material with less fuel, offering up to 9 percent reduced fuel consumption compared to the Tier II design. An advanced powertrain increases engine life by 12 percent and delivers better shifting and acceleration.

Offering the highest horsepower in its class, this mining truck features 10 percent more payload and is over 5 percent faster on grade than other trucks, according to the manufacturer.

Flexible Power, Design

With its flexible design, the Cat 3516E engine powering the new 789 is fuel-optimized for lesser regulated countries or can be configured with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for meeting EU Stage V and U.S. EPA Tier IV Final standards. Two power selections offer 1,417 kW (1,900 hp) to match performance of existing fleet trucks or 1,566 kW (2,100 hp) for faster cycle times.

Delivering long-life reliability, the new engine features design modifications to the camshaft and piston for optimal fuel efficiency, and structural improvements to the cylinder head and crankshaft deliver 12 percent more durability than the 3516C. The engine's 23 percent net torque rise delivers unequalled lugging force during acceleration, on steep grades and in rough underfoot conditions, according to the manufacturer.

Offering smoother transitional shifting for a smoother ride, the 789's Advanced Power Electronic Control Strategy (APECS) transmission delivers productivity and efficiency improvements that can reduce cycle times. Forward momentum and torque are maintained while shifting with optimum gear selection resulting in faster acceleration. It offers more continuous torque and rimpull to deliver more power to the ground, making it possible to use a higher gear on grade to optimize fuel efficiency.

A choice of multiple body style configurations allows mines to equip the 789 to meet specific site needs. The high-performance body maximizes payload by reducing the weight by 2.2 to 5.5 tons or more. The mine specific body excels in mature mines, while the combination body combines features of high volume and optional liners to haul both ore and overburden.

The original standard, dual slope body, provides excellent load retention, and the X body features the latest structural designs and offers more volume at a lower weight.

New Cab, Higher Productivity

The 789's larger, more ergonomic next generation cab improves operator efficiency and productivity. At 17 percent wider, the cab's walk-through design with fully adjustable center console offers 34 percent more operator space, 11 percent more legroom and 19 percent more shoulder room.

Featuring 40 percent less sound pressure level (SPL), the quieter cab includes automated temperature control and cab filtration for a more comfortable environment.

Two ideally located 10-in. screens consolidate all machine data, controls and guidance information, and applications like Cat MineStar to reduce the number of required displays. New speed coaching provides operators real-time feedback on truck operation to maximize productivity, while more accurate measurements on the payload monitoring system delivers improved load tracking. Its 360-degree surround view camera with object detection to alert operators to hazards within the immediate vicinity makes it easier to safely operate the 789.

Simplifying operation and minimizing cycle times, a new optional auto hoist feature automatically raises the body and controls engine speed.

Cutting-Edge Connectivity

Fully integrated Cat electronics on the 789 includes 100 Mbps, two-wire ethernet connectivity for faster data transfer to improve access to information. The future-proof technology platform includes every 789 being factory-equipped with Cat Product Link Elite with standard connectivity via cellular 4G/LTE and available cellular/satellite radio for reliable data transfer.

The ability to access and analyze accurate, real-time data enables faster diagnostics and enhances the ability to predict and prevent machine failure, improving truck uptime availability. A new telematics platform promotes greater data acquisition and faster transmission to locally hosted or cloud-based applications such as Cat MineStar Solutions. Available MineStar Fleet, Detect and Health Equipment Insights, along with standard haul road analytics, help to improve operator performance, maintenance and machine life.

Streamlined Serviceability, Safety-Infused

Multiple key contributors to truck downtime have been reduced on the 789. Its new modular HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system improves reliability and consolidates components, so the entire system can be removed and replaced quickly. Shortening engine removal and installation time, the modular radiator enables rebuilds to be completed off the truck to reduce downtime.

The 789's next generation of enhanced serviceability incorporates extended-interval filters with ground-level access, grouped service points and a new centralized service center option. It features an extended 12,000-hour coolant life and double the hydraulic and transmission filter life to 1,000 hours to reduce service time.

New remote flash and remote troubleshoot help to further improve machine uptime and performance by instantly providing access to the latest software updates and making it possible to remotely troubleshoot the truck.

Superior braking and retarding control for the 789 is delivered by Caterpillar's oil-cooled, multiple disc brakes to provide immediate, fade-resistant braking and retarding. The next gen cab design integrates the rollover protective structure (ROPS), and the operator is protected by five-sided ROPS/FOPS (falling-object protective structure) coverage. Wide-angle mirrors plus a birds-eye view offered by Cat Vision 360 improves visibility in the 789. Part of the MineStar suite of solutions, the available Driver Safety System alerts the operator if fatigue or distraction is detected.

The 789 next generation mining truck replaces the current 789 Stage V/Tier IV Final model. The Cat 789D will continue to be produced and is available to markets outside of North America and Europe.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

