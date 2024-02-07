Photo courtesy of CDE Available 24/7, the CDE SmartTech app enables operators, managers and owners to make informed decisions to increase productivity, improve operational efficiency and maximize up-time.

CDE, a supplier of sand and aggregate wet processing solutions for the natural processing and waste recycling sectors, has confirmed its upcoming attendance at AGG1.

The company, which launched a new trade-in deal for its EvoWash sand washing plant in late 2023, to alleviate sand and gravel supply and demand imbalances in the United States, will be attending AGG1 in Nashville, from March 25 to 27.

CDE will be showcasing its "Window to the World", using cutting edge technology to present its solutions and projects virtually, providing viewpoints otherwise not possible at the Music City Center in Nashville.

Using CDExplore, visitors can embark upon 360 virtual site tours of numerous projects, being digitally transported across the United States and beyond. The content hub also hosts intricate render animations, to give up-close insight to CDE technology, and tells the stories of previous projects.

The CDE SmartTech app also will be available to explore. Developed as part of CDE's commitment to customer care excellence, the plant management app enables operators to understand their plant's performance, schedule maintenance and easily order parts — from anywhere, at any time.

Available 24/7, it enables operators, managers, and owners to make informed decisions to increase productivity, improve operational efficiency and maximize up-time.

Also at the expo, visitors can engage with CDE customers and preferred partners on the stand, to learn more about the process of joining the circular economy and hear first-hand how CDE's solutions are generating dirt into dollars.

"Through our digital showcase, we hope to illustrate the environmental and economic benefits of CDE's innovations, and how our technological expertise is being utilized by customers around the world to revolutionize sand and aggregate production to help create our best world, a ton at a time," Joe Teague, VP of sales, said.

"Our digital-first approach not only provides visitors with up-close access to important aspects of our equipment, but also global projects that highlight the scale of our work.

"We support our customers at all stages of every project, from early conversations, establishing their needs, to long after commissioning. At AGG1, visitors to our stand will be able to hear directly from those valued customers about their experiences, and we look forward to welcoming our guests alongside them.

"We've been attending AGG1 for 10 years, and as proud members and partners of the NSSGA, it's always a pleasure to be at another of the organizations world class events."

For more information, visit CDE at AGG1, booth 961, or visit cdegroup.com.

