At a North Carolina property, Chase Allen mulches a pine tree with a Fecon FTX150-2 mulching tractor. (Linder Industrial Machinery Company photo)

In the woods of Roxboro, N.C, Chase Allen recently channeled his farming roots into a new venture. Founded in June 2020, during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, CL Allen Land Management was Allen's answer to an unexpected halt in everyday activities.

"People had projects they wanted done around their house, but not everybody has the equipment to do it," said Allen, whose company zeroes in on forestry mulching, armed with a new Fecon FTX150-2 mulching tractor. "We've got a range of Fecon equipment — from excavator and skid-steer mounts to a specialized machine. They aren't just machines; they're fun to run."

Allen's passion for running equipment was cultivated from days on his family's tobacco farm.

"Growing up, it was all tractors and equipment," said Allen. "One night, a mulching YouTube video caught my interest. Having an excavator on hand, I thought I could do a lot of the mulching they were doing on the video. The interest only grew from there."

His upbringing not only sparked the interest but also provided him with the right skill set.

"Growing up on a farm, you turn into a driver, operator, mechanic, everything," commented Allen. "I always aimed for something beyond just tractors. My background and the timing worked out just right."

Despite CL Allen Land Management's growth, Allen stays close to home, focusing on areas around Roxboro like Person, Caswell and Orange counties. He relies on word-of-mouth advertising to find new clients and has built a strong reputation in the area.

Mulching Done Right

For Allen, every piece of equipment has its place and purpose. Forestry mulching offers a distinct advantage for clients who don't want the hassle of hauling away debris or dealing with grading issues.

"A recent customer wanted their land cleared without creating huge piles," Allen noted. "There was a lot of underbrush and pine trees roughly 8 inches in diameter. When you consider the added cost of hauling debris away, grinding it into a fine mulch made sense. That's a typical job, and what's nice is our Fecon machine didn't bog down; it goes as fast as you can run it."

The Fecon FTX150-2 mulching tractor helps Allen complete jobs efficiently, and he doesn't shy away from taking pride in the equipment.

"This machine's only job is to mulch and grind trees," said Allen. "From my experience, it's just a better option than a skid-steer. It's heavier, stronger and more efficient. Time is money at the end of the day, and this machine saves both."

Allen also spoke about the innovative features of the machine and their practical applications.

"One of the features I love is the increased ground clearance," said Allen. "With 21 inches of ground clearance, I can drive over the whole tree, which increases efficiency compared to the 8 inches of ground clearance on some other equipment."

Beyond efficiency, the Fecon FTX150-2 is an environmentally friendly machine.

"The environmentally friendly hydraulic fluid is what the machine is designed to run, ensuring that if a breakdown happens, we won't harm the environment," explained Allen. "You're also reducing ground disturbance and preventing erosion by mulching the brush instead of ripping it out of the ground and creating holes or runoff issues. It's reassuring to know that the machine and process are working together to limit their environmental impact."

The machinery Allen uses also reflects a keen awareness of technological advancements and their benefits.

"The joystick control on the machine was something new for me, but I quickly adapted," Allen said. "It's electric instead of hydraulic, and the sensitivity is a bit different, but it didn't take long to learn. I think anyone could learn how to do it."

Relationship With Linder, Fecon

Choosing the right brand isn't just about the machine's performance on the job. It's also about the support that comes after the purchase. For Allen, Fecon's customer service played a significant role in his choice.

"I've talked with multiple salesmen for Fecon," stated Allen. "I really like their service department because if it's something I can't figure out, I pick up the phone, talk to a person, and nine times out of ten they tell you right then what the problem is."

When working with Linder Industrial Machinery Company, Allen found an added layer of support that streamlined his purchasing process.

"Linder was very helpful," stated Allen. "I dealt with [Territory Manager] Mike Blickenstaff. It was clear Mike did all the homework for me. He put me in touch with the Fecon representative, and I was very pleased with their service reputation."

While machinery can sometimes be prone to issues, Allen's Fecon machine proves its resilience through its track record.

"This particular machine hasn't been serviced yet," admitted Allen. "Even with the prior Fecon products, the only service issues I've run into are from operator error. I've put 2,000 hours on the Fecon equipment since then and haven't had any issues. They're made to run hard."

Allen's choice is a testament to the combination of sturdy machinery and solid after-sales support that businesses can rely on.

"The serviceability and access to service play a big role," confirmed Allen.

Future

The upcoming work schedule for CL Allen Land Management shows no signs of slowing down.

"I scheduled jobs prior to buying the Fecon machine to make sure I was able to pay for it, and I've been fortunate in some of the jobs that I've landed," said Allen. "Some of the smaller contracts have supplemented the larger jobs. As long as you do a good job and maintain your reputation, you'll be fine."

