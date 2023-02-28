List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Company Wrench Expands Bandit Territory in Florida

Tue February 28, 2023 - Southeast Edition
Company Wrench


Tyler Knoll
Tyler Knoll

Company Wrench recently announced the expansion of its Bandit territory into southeastern Florida. The expansion includes the following counties: Broward, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie.

Company Wrench also offers Bandit's line of towable handfed tree chippers and stump grinders in central Florida.

"For several years, Bandit's industry-leading tree care and landscape products, combined with Company Wrench's Cutting Edge of Customer Service, has yielded positive results for our central Florida customers," Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench, said. "The expansion into southeastern Florida means even more customers will receive these benefits."

Company Wrench recently hired Tyler Knoll as a sales territory manager in southeastern Florida to manage the sales of Bandit equipment. Knoll brings years of experience selling Bandit equipment.

"Tyler's vast knowledge of Bandit's equipment and the tree care and landscape industries will be a great asset to our customers," Gabbard said. "Tyler's expertise is only matched by his commitment to his customers."

Company Wrench offers heavy equipment at 12 locations in New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

For more information, visit www.companywrench.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




