Aaron O’Shaughnessy

Connect Work Tools announced that Aaron O'Shaughnessy has joined the Connect Work Tools team as regional business manager — Midwest.

"I am super excited to join the Connect Work Tool team," said O'Shaughnessy. "I started my career with a different division of Exodus, but the essence is the same: do the right thing and have a good time doing it. It's been a smooth process transitioning over to Connect Work Tools, and it's been a blast meeting our customers and learning about our breakers and demolition tools. I've got a great team around me, and I'm excited to absorb everything I can about our products and the industries they serve, so I can become a real resource for our end customers and dealer partners."

O'Shaughnessy was brought on to Exodus as inside sales specialist — BladeCore. There he immersed himself in all aspects of the business, including customer service, order entry and even packaging and shipping blades.

"I am thrilled to add Aaron to the sales team in the Midwest. The work ethic Aaron demonstrated and his ability to learn fast in his position at BladeCore made him an easy choice to move into outside sales," said Geordie Stewart, director of sales. "He is genuine, a hard worker and is willing to go the extra mile to get the job done. He has all the skills you can't teach, and customers will really appreciate what he has to offer."

Connect Work Tools, located in Cleburne, Texas, is a division of Exodus Global, a privately owned company. Founded in 2015, Connect Work Tools offers premium attachments — hydraulic breakers, compactors, rotating grapples and pulverizers for the construction, demolition, recycling and mining industries.

Additionally, Connect Work Tools offers rebuild services and reconditioned equipment.

Exodus Global's additional divisions include ShearCore, BladeCore and OilQuick Americas.

For more information, visit ConnectWorkTools.com.

Today's top stories