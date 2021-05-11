Equipmentdown-arrow
Curry Supply Co. Continues Partnership With Versatran by Adding Newly Unveiled 6T Retriever

Tue May 11, 2021 - National Edition
Curry Supply Company


The 6T Retriever brings to the table all the features of its predecessors, the 15T and 20T Retrievers, but does not require drivers to possess CDL licenses.

As soon as Versatran launched its new 6T Retriever, its partner and one of the largest commercial truck manufacturers in the United States, Curry Supply, announced that the product would be included in its own offering as well.

The 6T Retriever brings to the table all the features of its predecessors, the 15T and 20T Retrievers, but does not require drivers to possess CDL licenses. Curry Supply currently is taking pre-orders for the 6T from customers across the country.

For customers across the nation looking to save time and money on hauling and delivery of equipment and materials and maintenance of vehicles, the Retriever line has been the all-in-one solution, according to the manufacturer. It has a high degree of flexibility and a nimble design that features an air-operated curved platform, a low center of gravity and shallow loading angle. These features translate directly into enhanced hauling capacity, rapid cycle times, swift deck and ramp deployment, and idle-free system operation.

All these benefits used to be reserved exclusively for customers with CDL licenses, but not anymore. With its hauling capacity of up to 12,000 lbs. of payload, the non-CDL 6T takes things to the next level, the manufacturer said.

As Jeff Shaw, vice president of sales and marketing, of Curry Supply put it: "We are excited to announce that our offer of Versatran products has been upgraded to include its latest product, the non-CDL 6T. This expansion of the Retriever pack enables us to help a larger and more diverse base of clients achieve higher ROI while taking advantage of the latest developments in the industry, as epitomized by Versatran's entire Retriever line.

"We have excellent shipping capabilities and customers who order their Retriever from us now can expect delivery as early as late summer."

For more information, call 800/345-2829, email sales@currysupply.com or visit www.currysupply.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




